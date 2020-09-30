LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Logan Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, who received his mission call last week. He was called to serve in the New Jersey Morristown Mission and is scheduled to enter the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Dec. 30. His brother, Rhett Thornley, will be returning home from his mission to Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 8 — just in time to see his little brother off.
Dee and Jolene Stoker are grandparents again. Their daughter, KaDee Hoffer and her husband, Nathan, had their fourth child, a boy, Sept 16, making their family an even two boys and two girls. Baby Kodee Eric Von Hoffer tipped the scales at seven pounds, eight ounces, and measured 19 inches long. He joins big brother, Rkyer, age ten, and sisters, Ella, age seven, and Elizabeth, age four. The Hoffer family lives in Logan, Utah.
Roy and Joyce Jardine attended the wedding of their daughter, Jodi, to Nick Gibler, on Sept. 19, in Garden Valley, Idaho.
Richard and Diana Barney are returning home from their mission to the Nauvoo Historic Sites, where they served as teamsters and site guides. Daughter, Amy Thornley, flew back to help them drive home.
Rueben and Jalyn Castaneda have moved from Lewisville to Rigby. Alice and Mike Dragoman have also moved from Lewisville and they are living in Idaho Falls.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be having its 190th semi-annual General Conference from 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Oct. 3-4. A Women’s session will be held on Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. for all women age 11 and older. You can watch it on local News 8 KIFI-KIDK, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, BYUtv or YouTube.
Happy Birthday to: today – Logan Telford! Other birthdays this week include: Oct. 1 – Kevin Justesen, Jexson Summers and Hunter Squires; Oct. 2 – Luke Hicks and Brynlie Telford; Oct. 4 – Michael Lynn; Oct. 5 – Landon Erickson; Oct. 6 – Logan Baird, Emmy Rosenberg and Shaylee Taylor.
