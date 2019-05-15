Thornton competes in St. George Ironman competition

GARFIELD—Marlow and Sharon Blanchard along with their children and their spouses spent a week on Kauai. They spent time on a zip line, snorkeling, kayaking, and on a boat at the Nepali coast. They definitely enjoyed the sunshine warm weather. They also did some hiking in the Waimea Canyon.
Busy week for the Thorntons. Jason Thornton competed in the St. George, Utah Half Ironman on May 4. This was his first ironman competition. He finished the race in 6 hours and 15 minutes. Five of his kids and his wife Heather were there to cheer him on. Their daughter, Brianna Thornton, competed in the dance nationals at Lagoon which was the same weekend as her father’s Ironman. She took first place on her solo routine. Also her five team dances also scored high. Brianna also danced in the Mountain West Competition at the Rigby Middle School a few weeks ago. She was named Queen because she scored the highest points in her division also taking first place.
We are so excited for Megan Clements and her accomplishments. Megan is a high school senior from Rigby who was named as Idaho’s Presidential Scholars for the class of 2019, along with one student from Boise. She is Idaho’s representatives in the 55th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. All scholars from across the nation will be honored June 23 in Washington, D.C., when each honoree will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion. Each state typically has one male and one female selected as its annual Presidential Scholar representatives.
Garfield First Ward had their Movie Night Activity for Ladies ages 8 and up on Thursday. The theme was “Changing Our Heart Through Christ.” The activity started with a talk by Mrs. Dahlin and then they watch Johnny Lingo. Then finished with a game. They brought pillows and blankets. They also brought their favorite movie theater candy to share and had popcorn and drinks.
Garfield First Ward had a lot of fun at their Aaronic Commemoration Campout over the weekend. The Teachers Quorum went to the temple and the Mia Maids played games at the church.
Rigby South Stake Trek is Wednesday, June 12 through Saturday, June 15 at Sellars Creek in Bone about 45 minutes away. The theme is “Our Season To Be Strong.” All youth attending Trek, we would like you to find your gospel roots. Maybe your ancestors were pioneers who crossed the plains, immigrated to the US in pursuit of religious freedoms, or perhaps it was your grandparents or parents who found the gospel. Maybe your gospel roots are starting with you. Please find out where the gospel started in your family! We will be sharing these with families in our Family Workbooks.
Ashley Jenson took first place in pole vaulting at the Country Cousins Track and Field Meet in Rexburg last week. Jaysen Gessel took fourth place in pole vaulting. Congratulations to these athletes.
Caralee Gregston’s daughter, Melinda Gregston, passed away in motorcycle accident in Alpine, Wyo., this last week. We want to send our condolences to their family. Funeral services were held Saturday at Woods Funeral Home in Idaho Falls.
The Garfield Single Adults enjoyed a special treat at the home of Ilene Mathews.
Norma Rounds’ granddaughter, Maddie Platis, was recently married to Dexter Johnston. They have moved to Ohio after they came back from their honeymoon traveling the U.S.
Beatrice Cook has been coloring pictures which have been given to her b to give to local children in the area that are in need of cheering up. She is now coloring pictures from the Friend magazine to give to her grandchildren. She now has 32 grandchildren. She also cooks dinner every Sunday for her entire family. Her chief project now is having her son Gary get her husband Lyle’s headstone before Memorial Day.
Nina Hawkins and her husband Neldon spend the winters now in Arizona where it’s warm. They have come back to Idaho for the summer.