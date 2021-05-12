GARFIELD — The irrigation water is now running in ditches and people in Garfield are watering fields and lawns.
Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held baptism services on May 1 at the stake center.
Dirk Hall, son of Dean and Jackie Hall of Garfield, is engaged to Laurel Bowen, daughter of Ray and Valerie Bowen formerly from Garfield. They are planning to be married the end of July. Congratulations!
Nick and Sayla Maughan of Garfield and their baby daughter are in the process of moving. They are buying a house and will be missed.
The Rigby High School had a greenhouse fundraiser on May 8. They sold tomatoes, hanging flower planters and other flowers and plants.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Father's and Son's Activity at 6:30 p.m. May 14 at the Ucon Stake Center Pavilion. All men and boys are invited. BBQ sandwiches and drinks are provided. Also there will be potluck for dinner. Bring baseball gloves, footballs, frisbees, corn holes games or any other activity.
There was a memorial/vigil site on the north side of the baseball fields at the Rigby Middle School. There were lit candles, flowers, posters and cards. Everyone was welcome to leave condolences by the fence to show support to the community and students at the Rigby Middle School. This started on May 6.
Alora Thornton, daughter of Jason and Heather Thornton of Garfield, performed in a vocal recital on May 6. She sang "The Willow Tree" and "Pleading" (Bitte) by Robert Franz in German. Diane Meyers of Garfield is her vocal teacher and held the recital for several of her students.
The Jefferson Elementary School held a fundraiser on May 6. The PTO was selling flavored sodas and popcorn in the parking lot at the school. People were told to make a date with their mom or grandma and were invited to go. The whole community was also welcome.
The Rigby High School Swim Team has a parent meeting at 7 p.m. on May 13 at the high school commons area. This is for the upcoming swim season 2021 – 2022. Anyone that will be in grades nine through 12 can join the team.
Members of the Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are invited to the YSA 4th Stake "Get to Know You Summer Kick off." It will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 15 at the Madison County Fairgrounds (460 W. 2nd N. Rexburg). Food and games are provided.
Farnsworth Middle School has been holding an after school soccer club. They go over to the Rigby Middle School and play soccer games on Tuesdays.
Farnsworth Middle School had Spirit Week May 3 thru 7. On Monday it was Cancer Awareness Day, Tuesday was Suicide Prevention Day, Wednesday was Abuse Awareness Day, Thursday was Operation Underground Railroad – Stop Child Trafficking Day, and Friday was Farnsworth Pride Day.
Happy Birthday to: today – Denali Turner; May 13 – Natalie Jenson and Donna Wilding; May 15 – Kendall Armstrong and Kayden Armstrong; May 15 – Katelyn Reese; May 16 – Jana Snedaker
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.