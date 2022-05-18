GARFIELD — The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Relief Society activity at 7 p.m. on May 19 at the church. They will be celebrating ladies talents through displays, sharing and performances.
Carissa Thornton, daughter of Heather and Jason Thornton of Garfield, spoke in the Garfield 1st Ward sacrament meeting on May 8. She is going to be a missionary in the Columbus, Ohio Mission.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints did “Kahoot Trivia” on May 9 for their family home evening activity.
The 5th graders in Jefferson County School District 251 gathered together at the Rigby Middle School on the evening of May 12 to perform “Hope of America” program. This is a program with songs, speaking parts, and dancing that tells about our country’s constitution, history, government, and our responsibility as citizens. Debbie Madsen, formerly of Garfield, was the director of the program. She has been doing this for 14 years. The students have been preparing for this event for several months and have put in a lot of time practicing for it.
Rigby High School Graduation will be held at 6 p.m. on May 25 at the BYU–I Center. The doors will open at 5 pm with the graduation procession beginning at 5:50 p.m. Graduation tickets are available to purchase at the Rigby High School for $2 per person. There is no limit on the amount of tickets that can be purchased.
A piano recital was held on May 11 for the piano students of Maurette Clark of Garfield. People who performed were: Denali Turner, Trek Turner, Jessica Eastmond, Patch Eastmond, and Eric Eastmond.
Happy Birthday to: May 23 – Shelah Davis and Amanda Mitchell.
