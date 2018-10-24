CLARK COUNTY—October is well underway and soon we will see a variety of characters in costume parading around. Those characters may show up at local homes knocking on doors asking for treats.
There is a Halloween “Rocktober” musical event coming up at Lindy Ross Elementary. School district music teacher Michelle Stewart works with the young students to present their Halloween themed songs to an audience at their school. It is scheduled for Oct. 31 at 1:15 p.m.
The WarCats had their final football game on Oct. 19 in Idaho Falls at the Watersprings School. They took on the Rockland Bulldogs.
Westernsprings Cowboy Church was held in Dubois on Oct. 21. There was a soup/potluck lunch before the music and message worship service took place.
A Harvest Dinner was held at the Beaver Creek Ward in Dubois Oct. 20. It was an evening for all in attendance to celebrate harvest time together.
Also held on Oct. 20 was the MORP (“PROM” spelled backwards) at Clark County High School. For MORP, it is traditional for girls to ask guys to the dance. The commons area in the high school building became a sand lot for the night.
The Science Club kickoff at CCHS on Oct. 16 was open to elementary as well as junior and senior high school students. Katy Johnson, science teacher, along with other school district educators Michelle Stewart, Holly Maraist, and Jolene Johnson had a great time with over thirty students. High school students who work with the Beyond the Bell program helped with the fun science meeting. Mrs. Johnson said that she was “excited to see so many students from the elementary.”
Beyond the Bell is a grant related program coordinated by Holly Maraist. It is held at Lindy Ross Elementary and the high school building. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade participate at Lindy Ross school and those in sixth through eighth grades participate at CCHS. There are paid high school students, including Dulce Chavez, who work with the Beyond the Bell students. Dulce said that it is a good way “to earn a little extra money!” She and all involved seem to enjoy helping one another.
DeeAnn Taylor and Jill Grover represented Clark County schools at a multi-state conference in Boise. It was about the “GEAR Up” federal grant that is used for college and career preparation.
On Oct. 22, there was an induction ceremony for Aldo Acosta, Joni Grover, and Gaby Hernandez into the National Honor Society. They are all students at CCHS.
Students in Lorri Clark’s fourth grade class, Rusty Stewart’s fifth grade class, and the Environmental Science class had a field trip to Craters of the Moon.
A new Range Conservationist with the U.S. Forest Service, Steven Cox, moved from Utah to Dubois with his family in August. He was a guest speaker in the CCHS biology classes recently.
Jill and Randy Grover of Dubois were glad to have their two college kids home for the weekend. Abby and Connor both attend Utah State in Logan.
It was an especially happy day when Connie and Rigo Hernandez were able to finalize the adoption of their great grandson Tony. Magistrate Judge Kent Gauchay facilitated that in the Clark County Courthouse. Connie said that she is glad to have Tony and his sister Ana both officially now as her own children. Thanks to a kind CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for sending me the good news about the Dubois family.
United Way and various partners spent time in Dubois on the evening of Oct. 15. Many residents of Dubois and Clark County were in attendance to discuss needs in our community. The main topics addressed in group conversations were health care needs, financial stability, and education. People at the meeting rotated in groups according to a color system on their name tags. It was a well-organized event that stimulated county residents to explore more help through grant related and other available programs. The Bonneville County United Way President/CEO, Chris Wiersema was there with a group of other United Way workers and volunteers. She told me that there are grant requests sent to them to determine distribution of donated funds. As of now there is $500,000 available for non-profit groups in seven Idaho counties. The counties the Bonneville United Way helps are Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton. Jo Bramwell and her husband Dan, a Dubois City Council member, attended the meeting. She stated that needs in the community often depend upon the phases of life people are in. Discussions will continue within our county and hopefully some grants will be written and given to make our community an even better place to live.
After the Turkey Shoot, make sure to mark your calendars and plan to attend the annual Search and Rescue dinner in Dubois on Nov. 10.
