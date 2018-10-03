Abby Lewis from Ririe, Kyla Campbell from Rigby, and Rachel Moss from West Jefferson will be competing for Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho at the state competition in Idaho Falls Oct. 5 to 6.
“I’m excited about the upcoming competition,” Lewis said. “It will be such an exciting experience. To represent Ririe is a blessing because I love our community.”
All the young women became close friends with their local contestants so they can’t wait to have the opportunity to meet the other 35 contestants from around Idaho. They will stay in Idaho Falls with host families during a week of preparation and participation in the competition.
“Being a representative for my town was kind of overwhelming at first,” Campbell said. “When I received this I realized that I had a leadership position in which people looked up to me, but I also saw this as an opportunity to help and serve the people around me. I always want to do my best to represent my family, school, and hometown with pride—and through this opportunity I feel as though I have been able to do that along with influence those around me. “
Moss is also getting excited.
“I just don’t know what to expect,” she said. “I’m hoping it will be like our local program. I’m mostly excited now that it’s getting closer. I know it will be a good experience.”
But she is also nervous about representing her community.
“It’s kind of intimidating, coming from a farm-centered community of strong women and I don’t feel adequate,” she said. “Idaho is a little more diverse than we think.”
A service project is the highlight for DYW contestants.
Through generous donations and volunteers Lewis was able to put siding up on a house that previously only had a plywood exterior.
“The family was super grateful—they had a few financial and health problems. It was a blessing for them and it was humbling for me,” she said. “I noticed I can make a difference.”
Campbell raised $1,000 for the Menan library’s Spanish immersion program to acquire higher reading level books.
“So knowing that I was helping lives, and helping children learn a different language and gain a love for reading which would be used throughout their lives was very special for me,” she said.
For Moss’s project she assembled feminine hygiene kits for girls in third world countries, for a program called Days for Girls.
“I didn’t realize what a big need it is,” she said.
Showcasing their talents is another big part of the DYW program.
“My talent is something I have worked on my whole life,” Campbell said.
She has played the fiddle since age seven and had the opportunity to compete in fiddle competitions in Idaho and Utah and Montana.
“Over the last few years, fiddling has become one of my favorite things to do,” she said.
For Moss’s talent, she will be playing a version of Hungarian Dance Number Five on the violin that she modernized. She mixes the violin playing with dancing and she feels the movement and the performance livens up the gypsy piece—her favorite style to play.
Lewis will be playing the piano for the talent portion of the competition. She just hopes to do her best and enjoy the experience like she did in Ririe.
“It was an awesome confidence builder,” she said. “Everyone is so loving and accepting of who you are. Everyone’s unique in their own special way. Being your best self has been the most eye-opening thing to me. I want to be a better person.”
Lewis never considered herself confident or outgoing, but she found she was able to rise to the challenge.
“I’m not worried about the competition at all,” she said.
What has surprised Moss the most about being involved in DYW is the amount of work behind the scenes in workshops, interviews and preparation.
“It’s really amazing to see what it can do for girls. I learned how to present myself and I really liked that,” she said. “Interview skills is something I’m going to use my whole life.”
And the scholarship money is very helpful as well she said.
“I would say the thing that most surprise me about being involved with the DYW is how supportive people are,” Campbell said. “Not only did many community members help me with my project, but many of them also helped me with interviewing and other preparations for the local and state competitions. I was also surprised with how much responsibility and work it takes for individuals who win the program. Preparation for state and coming up with a project are probably the two things I had to prepare the most for. Though it took work, I loved every minute of it. “
At first, Lewis was undecided about participating in DYW, and then shocked in the spring competition when she won.
“By the end of the night, I was so happy I had decided to do it. I learned about myself,” she said. “This program helps people strive to do their best and never give up on hard things, to work as hard as you can and not be afraid to be yourself no matter what.”
“Distinguished young woman was one of the best decisions I ever made. It taught me a lot about myself, and also taught me a lot about the young woman and individuals I was around,” Campbell said. “When I walked in to that first practice I could not dance and I was not used to being the center of attention, but throughout the weeks I became more comfortable with those things. Distinguishing women has taught me so many valuable skills and it taught me to be my Best Self. It is definitely a program I would recommend to every young woman out there. I know this program has the capacity to change lives, because it helped me better understand mine. “
The state Distinguished Young Women will be held at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls Oct. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m.