MUD LAKE — Thurl Bailey retired NBA player was the featured speaker at West Jefferson sixth and seventh graders’ DARE graduation last week. Seventh graders were unable to have DARE graduation last year because school was out for COVID. Seventh graders reviewed the last three lessons in the DARE program and wrote essays. There were 65 seventh graders and 50 sixth graders. Clark county students also attended. The DARE essay winners were Alex Figuroa and Canon Calder. Officer Mike Miller has been conducting the DARE program for 29 years. He said over the years, vaping abuse education, resisting prescription drug abuse and encouraging positive peer pressure have all been added to the program.
•
Terreton PTO will be sponsoring a movie fundraiser program. You can buy passes to 12 kids’ movies for $12. You can contact the school for more information.
•
Happy Birthday to: May 26 — Cindy Isaacson, John Allen, Jalette Peterson, Holley Donaho, Brandon Kimbro, and Karlene Shupe. Other birthdays this week include the following: May 27 — Dana Newman, Mikki Williams, Don Estes, Amber Brown, Natalie Brown, and Emmalee Poole; May 28 — Jade Skidmore, Abraham Estrada, Cindy Barney and Kassandra Robertson; May 29 — Linda Jacobs, Wayne Torgerson, J’Mae Torgerson, Michelle Simmons, Yvonne Wadsorth, and Jill Coleman; May 30 — Jackie Hillman, Michael Reyes, and Pete McGary; May 31 — Dallas Furness, Alyssa Reeder, and Tamara Cooley; June 1 — Linsey Cope, Chuck Stewart, Lorenzo Smuin, Ryan Ashcraft, Bailey Shupe, and Levi Smuin; W; June 2 — Ann Messerli, Michael Erickson, Jario Orellana, Dillon Jacobs, and Tyler Sam Holdaway.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include: May 29 — Jeremy and Ann Caudle; May 31 — Gary and Angie Skidmore; June 1 — Waid and Tauan Stoneburg, Bob and Donna Bybee.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlake news@mudlake.net.