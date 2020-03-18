ROBERTS — The Roberts Library has sent out surveys to get a better idea of what the community would like to see happen with the library. The survey is anonymous and asks if citizens are satisfied with current library hours, suggestions for hours and improvement ideas. Survey answers can be folded and dropped into the suggestion box at the end of the table near the city clerk’s office.
•
US Census letters have been sent out and Mayor BJ Berlin is asking that everyone participate. In 2010, only 20% of people in Roberts participated, leaving Roberts unable to receive adequate funding based on the population. The census count is how federal and state funds get distributed to improve roads, schools and more.
•
Amid growing coronavirus concerns in the area and throughout the world, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has suspended all church meetings, youth activities and sports groups that practice at the church until further notice.
•
Roberts Elementary spring break will be March 23-27.
•
Happy birthday to: today – Thadius Berrett and Jason Welch; March 19 – Cerillee Berlin, Colton Green, Lana Egan and Trevor Taylor; March 20 – Presley Louise Wright and Morgan Smith; March 21 – Dorothy Jo Allen; March 22 – Joan Marshall; March 24 – Corissa Welch and Parker Riley Robison.
•
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: March 18 – crispitos with cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli and cookie; March 19 – game day pizza and groovy green beans; March 20 – chicken strip basket. Milk and fruit is served with every meal.
•
Parents and siblings are always invited to join, please call the school in the morning to allow the cafeteria notice to plan for extra meals.
If you have any comments, suggestions or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.