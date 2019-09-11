CLARK COUNTY — It’s closer to the autumnal equinox now. The First Day of Fall is almost here. So far, we’ve not suffered as much fire damage as last year by this time. Farmers, ranchers, as well as anyone else who has some down time, and in need of some relaxation, might be found fly fishing on a creek bank like Kevin Small in Medicine Lodge. They may also be using some of the grasshoppers as bait to fish around Dubois and out at Kilgore. Soon we will see potato harvest people and equipment working round the clock. Autumn is another beautiful season around here.
The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and local fire agencies stand at the ready for any fires that start in Clark County or surrounding areas. Some of the firefighters are stationed in bunkhouses in Dubois. They often get “cabin fever” and are itching to go put out some flames. One BLM firefighter is Emily Barker. She is originally from Clinton, Mich. and is a graduate of Northwest University. When she is not on a firefighting crew in this part of the West, she lives and works for a ski resort in Vale, Colo. She said she likes all the distinct seasons and visiting various ski hills when she has the chance. For now, she is one of many trained firefighters hanging out in Dubois.
At the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station, preparations are being made for the annual sheep auction. At 10 a.m. Sept. 18 there will be ewes and rams for sale. The Clark County FFA will be cooking up lunch to sell there. The auction will be happening at the research station just north of Dubois.
Clark County junior and senior high school athletes are back in competitive action. The junior varsity (JV) and varsity volleyball teams had their first home matches Sept. 5. It was a “Tri-Match” with district opponents Leadore Mustangs and the WaterSprings Warriors. JV teams played first with WaterSprings defeating CCHS in three rounds (playing in “the best out of five” series). Leadore has no JV team this year, so they played varsity games against the Warriors where the Mustangs were defeated in three rounds. In the rounds with CCHS Bobcats vs. the Mustangs, Leadore won after a hard-fought battle. The Bobcats won one long round with a score of 31-29. Coaches Judith Maldonado and her twin sister Edith Martinez continued to encourage the girls as they went into varsity games against WaterSprings. The Bobcats worked hard, showing great skills, and yet were beat in three rounds. On Sept. 7 the JV and varsity teams played in the West Jefferson tournament. The volleyball season is only beginning.
The combined football team of the Clark County Bobcats and the WaterSprings Warriors have had two matches so far. Butte County and Mackay also have a combined eight-man football team. On Aug. 30, the Bobcats went to Mackay to play against the Butte County boys. They lost that game. On Sept. 6, the Bobcats played the Richfield Tigers.
Lindy Ross Elementary has teamed up with Barnes & Noble bookstores for a book sale that benefits the school. There are posters and flyers around Dubois about the event. It begins on Sept. 13 and continues through Sept. 18. Any person looking to buy books and support LRE can get the school’s access number to use at any Barnes & Noble location. LRE friends and relatives may also shop online for this book sale.
JV/Varsity played home games Sept. 10 against Ririe and will play Friday in a tri-match with Rockland and Grace Lutheran. The Bobcat junior high volleyball team plays at home Sept. 21 against Leadore. One WarCats football match will take place on the Bobcats’ turf. It is a conference game with Sho-Ban on at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
The junior high classes of language arts teacher Sherry Locascio walked from the school to the Heritage Hall Museum Sept. 3. Each group was met there by museum workers Ellen Laird and LaPreal Henman. They took part in scavenger hunts to find various items in Heritage Hall. The students likely found items to use as inspiration for reading and writing assignments.
Linda Henman Toler of Dubois recently celebrated her 70th birthday. Her niece Virginia Thompson Robinett came from Middletown, Del. for the celebration. Virginia flew into Salt Lake City, picked up her rented Dodge Ram pickup and then picked up her aunt Alice. She showed up unannounced at her aunt Linda’s house Aug. 31. A family party was planned for Sept. 1 at the Community Center in Dubois, so Alice and Virginia were a day early. Linda did not know that her sister Alice and brother Butch would be at that party. So, Linda was pleasantly surprised first to see Virginia and next in the door came her sister Alice. She said, “I loved it! I did not expect to see Alice that day!” Alice got to stay in Dubois with Linda. The family birthday party held another surprise for the 70-year-young Linda. Her brother Butch hid in the small room near the front door of the community building. At a certain point, he walked out to surprise his sister. All five of Linda’s children (Ronda Barg Kadel, Lance Barg, Loni Barg, Clint Barg and Jodi Barg Scott) and other family members who were there had a great time of reuniting, remembering and reminiscing. Elize and Vera Henman were the parents of twelve children, of which Linda is the eleventh. She, her sister Alice and two brothers — Butch and Lester — are the remaining four of that Henman family.
Conni Sue Thomas-Owen is now a member of the “Double Nickels Club.” She recently celebrated her 55th birthday.
The Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op had an executive meeting Sept. 4 and has their monthly meeting today at 7 p.m.
Happy Birthday today: Tony Hernandez, Catryc Pancheri, Brynzlee Jacobs, Saul Ramirez and Nicolas Leonardson; Sept. 12 – Chloe B. Kleweno, MaKay Mickelsen, Kooper Mickelsen, Alonso Martinez, Owen Billman, Sany Hernandez, Cameo Bloxham, Michael Glover and Steve Hernandez; Sept. 13 – David Hart, Sergio N. Caldera, Melina Maldonado, Bailie Bramwell, Keagen May, Brooks T. Bowen, Abigale Nordstrom, Dylan M. Martinez and Braxton Ramirez; Sept. 14 – Braxton Fenn, Isaac Mortensen, Ivan Perez, Lanna Morris, Brian Caudle and Lela Farley Morino; Sept. 15 – Natalie Pierce, Rhylee Morelda, Yareidy Puentes and Emily Carlson; Sept. 16 – Denny Frith, JoEllen Smith, Ashley Bramwell, Spencer Crezee, Jamie Neel, Dianne Mortel and Eusebio Perez; Sept. 17 – Taysen F. Tomlinson, John VanEps, Saige Kirkpatrick, Jolene Olsen, Nikki Black, Weston Miller, Boston Condie and Leilani Toelcke.
Happy Wedding anniversary to Sheriff Bart and Carrie May on Sept. 14 and Happy Wedding anniversary to Tub and Jeri Tavenner on Sept. 17.
Hope to see ya at a rodeo or a sheep sale soon!!