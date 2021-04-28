MUD LAKE — Kala Tolman’s third and fourth grade class celebrated Earth Day by picking up garbage outside the school and making chalk designs on the sidewalk leading to the school.
•
Derek and Miriam Grover welcomed a newborn son into their home. Derek is the son of Shaun and Kristy Grover.
•
West Jefferson High School track will have the Tiger–Grizz Invitational at 3:30 p.m. on April 30 in Idaho Falls. The bus will leave at 1:30 p.m. They will have the second half of the Tiger–Grizz Invitational at 9 a.m. on May 1. The bus will leave at 7 a.m.
•
The High School Baseball team will have a game at 4 p.m. on April 28 at North Fremont. The bus will leave at 1:45 p.m. They will also have a game at 4 p.m. on April 29 in Challis. The bus will leave at 12:30 p.m.
•
The Softball team will have a game at 4 p.m. on April 28 at North Fremont. The bus will leave at 1:45 p.m. They will also have a game at 4 p.m. on April 29 in Challis. The bus will leave at 12:30 p.m.
•
Our friend, Danette Frederiksen, has spent a little time in the hospital with pneumonia symptoms. She feels better and has a good attitude, but could use some extra prayers.
•
West Jefferson School District preschool and Kindergarten registration and screening will be April 27. Screenings will be by appointment only. Please call Terreton Elementary at 208–663–4393 to schedule your child’s screening time. You can fill out the online registration form ahead of time at www.wjsd.org. Please remember to bring your child’s birth certificate and up–to–date immunization record. Please bring only the child that needs to be screened. Current preschool students already enrolled at Terreton Elementary will be screened for kindergarten during their regular preschool class time.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Heidi Burns, Ryan Linger, Tyson Hansen, Bryan Skidmore, Samantha Garner and Leon Gutierez; April 29 – Kerri Cope, Larry Niederer, Trish Dalling, Lillian Sauer, Lori Eddins, Hailey Perkins, Trent Pancheri, Scott Bridges and Makaden Rigby; April 30 – Remy Ward; May 1 – Justin Place, Sheila Linger, Katie Skidmore and Rick Vadnais; May 2 – Cooper Dixon, Brynnlee Roth, Michael Murdock, Blake Dixon, Bob Stoddart, Tyrel Wilcox, Kesiah Haroldsen and Sid Wilding; May 3 – Chet Kirkpatrick, Ron Moss and Hazel Cope; May 4 – Walt Pancheri, Baylee Tanner, Stetson Albertson, Lewis Newman, Allen Petersen, Isabella Llamas and Griselda Puente; May 5 – Deoine Gunderson, Dovie Williams and Derek Grover.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 28 – Chris and Donna Skidmore, April 30 – Daniel and Danalee Babcock; May 2 – Ken and Tanis Cherry; May 3 – David and Janell Johnson.
•
If you would like anything in the column, call 663–4856, 201–6972, or email mudlakenews@mudlake.net.