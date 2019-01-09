LEWISVILLE—The community of Lewisville is saddened at the passing of long-time resident, Lorraine Bramwell Lehmberg, 74, on Dec. 28, at the Rexburg Care and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 4, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, with burial in the Lewisville Cemetery, next to her late husband, Delwin. Our sympathies to her daughters and their families, Johanna (J.J.) VanLeuven and Heather (Kevin) Justesen of Lewisville, and Noel (Jeremy) Gretzner, of New Plymouth. Her brother, Kliff Bramwell, who is serving a mission in Nauvoo, Illinois, and his wife, Beverly, were able to come home for the funeral.
Congratulations to Doug and Michell Walker, on the birth of their third grandchild! Their daughter, Morgan Birch and her husband, Michael, of American Fork, Utah, were blessed with a baby boy born Jan. 4. He tipped the scales at eight pounds, three ounces, and measured 20 inches long. He is their first, and his name will be Boston Wayne Birch. Van Walker is the proud great-grandpa.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of January. It is “Conviction,” by Robbin J. Peterson. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor.
We welcome a new family to Lewisville. Carlton and Kaitlyn Jensen and 18-month-old son, William, have moved across the street from Roger and Janeal Nield, on 493 North. They come here from Ephraim, Utah. Carlton is attending BYU-Idaho, pursuing a degree in Rangeland Management. We welcome them to Lewisville!
Roger and Janeal Nield traveled to Seattle, Wash., for the blessing of their newest grandbaby, the son of Kyle and Madi Nield.
Congratulations to Jonathan and Sara Tolman, on the birth of their new baby boy on Dec. 24. His name will be Abram Judson Tolman.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will hold their January meeting on Monday, Jan. 14, at 1:00 p.m. at the home of Sheryl Bingham, of Grant. The history will be given by Estalene Andrus, and the lessons will be “The Community of Annis,” with Cheryl Taylor, and “The Community of Roberts,” with Mary Jo Holm. Visitors and new members are always welcome.
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is having a Family History Find-a-Name night at the church on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7:00 p.m. All women in the ward are invited to come, and you’ll get some help finding an ancestor you can take to the temple.
The Idaho Falls LDS Temple will be closed for maintenance through Jan. 21. The Rexburg Temple will remain open during that time.
The Lewisville Second Ward Relief Society is meeting at the church at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, to go bowling. They will meet at the church and carpool from there.
The Menan Stake is starting up Young Men’s basketball. The boys will play on Wednesday nights at the Menan Stake Center. On Jan. 16, Lewisville First Ward will play Lewisville Second Ward at 9:00 p.m.
Our sympathies to Larry and Nelda Drollinger, at the passing of Larry’s brother, Richard John Drollinger, 72, of Firth, who died on Dec. 31. Funeral services were held Jan. 4, with burial at the Firth Cemetery.
Congratulations to former Lewisville resident, Austin Doubt, son of Rhonda Walker, who was married Dec. 28, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. His new bride is the former Kylen Griffith. Austin is serving in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear machinist mate.
The Menan Stake was just shy of reaching their indexing goal of 500,000 last year. They finished at 99.54%, with a grand total of 497,719 indexed records for the FamilySearch program. There were 226 stake members who participated last year. Several stake members were recognized in their wards for indexing over 1000 records for the twelve consecutive months of 2018. They included Bob Gallup, of Annis Ward; Joan Field, of Grant First Ward; Virgil Lindstrom, Diana Barney, Vicky Leal and Dorothy Ball of Lewisville First Ward; Ron and Jeanne Stoneman, of Menan First Ward; and Darrell and Bonnie Seegmiller, of Menan Second Ward. When each record batch is completed and reviewed, the records are sent to FamilySearch and Ancestry, where they will show up as “Hints” when people are searching for their ancestors. This is a great boon for genealogists searching for their families.
Happy Birthday this week to: Jan. 10 – Reed Walker, Logan Thornley and Tenley Walker; Jan. 11 – Margaret Quade; Jan. 12 – Jaxon Tanner; Jan. 13 – Kent Briggs; Jan. 14 – Sadie Barrett; and Jan. 15 – Ellise Weaver and Terry Fife.
