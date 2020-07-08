MUD LAKE — Jill Torgerson will be retiring from the Post Office after 35 years of service.
West Jefferson Little panther wrestling is planning to run a camp near the end of July. It will be for grades K-12 with sessions separated by age. You can contact Peter Fisher for more information. Details are not finalized yet.
•
Terreton First Ward Young Women just returned from Girl’s Camp. They spent two nights in Island Park having a fun time.
•
Terreton school summer lunch program will be back and will go on through July. It will be Monday through Thursday. The time will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The places of service will be Terreton Elementary drive-through window and mud Lake City Park. Lunch is available for children ages one to 18.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Tiajah Jo Nelson, Nola Munns, Becca Ward and Kort Summers; July 9 – Brody Pancheri, Justin Barnes, Myron Evens and Howard McNiven; July 10 – Lance Moss and Jordann Cherry;
July 11 – Lauren Burtenshaw, Zachary Burtenshaw, Breven Newman, Jed Torgerson and Koby Bartlome; July 12 – Dillon Richie, Addison Newman, Mallory Barzee, Branson Engberson, Chance Sanders, Karen Coleman, Loraine Wilding, Oakley Hughes and Jodee Jacobs; July 13 – Kami Brown and Kyle Holdaway; July 14 – Rex Rothwell, Tag Caulder, Kobe Virgin and Sammie Grimes; July 15 – Camas Neville.
•
Happy Wedding anniversary to: July 8 – Dusty and Ann Peterson; July 11 – Ron and Vicki Engberson; July 12 – Daren and Vonell Terry, Will and Angela Ricks; July 13 – Ernest and Nedra Perkins, Burke and Taleesha Hillman; July 15 – Clint and Tiffany Hillman.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.