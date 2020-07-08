MUD LAKE — Jill Torgerson will be retiring from the Post Office after 35 years of service.

West Jefferson Little panther wrestling is planning to run a camp near the end of July. It will be for grades K-12 with sessions separated by age. You can contact Peter Fisher for more information. Details are not finalized yet.

Terreton First Ward Young Women just returned from Girl’s Camp. They spent two nights in Island Park having a fun time.

Terreton school summer lunch program will be back and will go on through July. It will be Monday through Thursday. The time will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The places of service will be Terreton Elementary drive-through window and mud Lake City Park. Lunch is available for children ages one to 18.

Happy Birthday to: today – Tiajah Jo Nelson, Nola Munns, Becca Ward and Kort Summers; July 9 – Brody Pancheri, Justin Barnes, Myron Evens and Howard McNiven; July 10 – Lance Moss and Jordann Cherry;

July 11 – Lauren Burtenshaw, Zachary Burtenshaw, Breven Newman, Jed Torgerson and Koby Bartlome; July 12 – Dillon Richie, Addison Newman, Mallory Barzee, Branson Engberson, Chance Sanders, Karen Coleman, Loraine Wilding, Oakley Hughes and Jodee Jacobs; July 13 – Kami Brown and Kyle Holdaway; July 14 – Rex Rothwell, Tag Caulder, Kobe Virgin and Sammie Grimes; July 15 – Camas Neville.

Happy Wedding anniversary to: July 8 – Dusty and Ann Peterson; July 11 – Ron and Vicki Engberson; July 12 – Daren and Vonell Terry, Will and Angela Ricks; July 13 – Ernest and Nedra Perkins, Burke and Taleesha Hillman; July 15 – Clint and Tiffany Hillman.

If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.