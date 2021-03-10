Trainings available through U of I Extension Office

CLARK COUNTY — Snow is melting in our town and we’re enjoying the warmer weather these days. It seems that spring is really on the way. There is still a lot of snow in Spencer. Mayor Lyle Holden said it will be a while before the snow melts there.
Improvements are being made on the connector road from Old Highway 91 north from Dubois across Beaver Creek to the US Sheep Experiment Station. The bridge on that road is in the process of being replaced. Clark County Road and Bridge has been widening the shoulders on the road. They are also putting in extended culverts for better drainage. Road and Bridge supervisor Darrin May said that the work they are doing will make it safer for traffic. He also said that the company that is working on the bridge is waiting for girders to install. Completion of that project is projected for July. May also stated that gravel is being crushed at the Clark County Road and Bridge yard in Dubois. That gravel will be used for sealcoating roads.
The Dubois Lions Club judged essays that were written by students at Lindy Ross Elementary. Students in grades three through six wrote essays for local competition and then the winning essays were sent on to be judged by multiple Lions Club districts. This year’s theme for the essay contest is “How can I show patriotism in my school and community in a peaceful way”. Lisa Clements and Bonnie Stoddard are the chairpersons for the essay contest.
Students of the month of February have been named. At the elementary school, the honored students are Isaak Arteaga and Jayob Acosta. Junior High honored students are Ciara Perez and Dylan Snodgrass. The high school students chosen are Daisyzel Figueroa and Javier Trejo. The employees of the month will be announced at Thursday’s school board meeting.
Over forty students signed up to participate in the Little Bobcats after–school basketball program. Their games take place on Mondays and Tuesdays at 4 pm in the high school gym. Bobcat logo t–shirts were donated for each participant.
Clark County Student News from the broadcast class for the past month is now edited and posted on the Clark County Bobcats Facebook page. The students involved are learning a lot in the class.
Spring break for Clark County School District 161 is the week of March 22.
Track for junior and senior high school athletes has begun. Michelle Ames and Rusty Stewart are the coaches.
There are opportunities for Forage School and Pesticide Applicator training for anyone needing recertification credit. The University of Idaho Extension service has an applicator training session online on March 11 and then a forage school on March 17. Call 208.374.5808 or stop in at the extension office in Dubois for more details.
Craft Night for ladies in the area has become a monthly activity. On Feb. 27, Elise Doschades helped each lady who gathered in Dubois make a St. Patrick’s Day decoration. Plans are being made for the next Craft Night. Please contact Danette Frederiksen for information.
A baby shower for Maria and Jose Valdez of Dubois was held on March 6. They are expecting a girl.
District water meetings have been taking place. March 9 meetings for Districts 32 C and D took place. Today, March 10, District 31 had their annual meeting.
Tonight is the monthly meeting of the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative at 7 p.m. Verify that meeting by calling the office.
Daylight Saving Time change is on March 14. It is time to “spring forward” an hour.
Happy Birthday to: today – Deb White, Sheri Condie and Amber Fleck; March 11 – Charlee Lane Grover, Alexander Resendiz, Clint Hillman and Jordan Williams; March 12 – Philline Wilding, Gregorio Ruiz, Johnny Maher, Joni Grover, Jake Mickelsen, Craig Handy, Dakota Sperl, Ramiro Rodriguez. David Weibell and Jerry Stuart; March 13 – Paisley Mickelsen, Dave Simon, Mitchell Smith, Kelly Spencer King, Yaria Resendiz, Ethan Langston, Kirk Summers and Melissa Lundberg; March 14 – Byron Sanchez, Bill Billman and Eleanor Hensley; March 15 – Maria D. Martinez, Earlene Olsen, Heather Bitsoi, Amy Murdock, Jack Caldwell and Lorin Strong; March 16 – Samantha Jane Abbott, Phil Wilding, Dustin DeCoria, Royce Eddins, Felix Rodriguez, Kaylee McNeil and Kaylee Milner.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Pedro Raya and Rosa Mendoza; March 11 – Theodore James and Samie Laird; March 13– Kirk and Shellie Summers; March 14 – Jeff and Michelle Ames; March 16 – Omar and Crystal Celeste Lara.
Enjoy the warmer temperatures and make sure to set your clocks ahead on Saturday night! Thank you for sharing news with me and keep on doing that please.