Tree Lighting ceremony kicks-off tonight

CLARK COUNTY—CORRECTION: Last week I mistakenly wrote that the CCSD No. 161 Gear Up grant was “to improve sports programs for our district.” The grant is actually used, according to a statement by the Idaho State Department of Education, “to assist students in becoming prepared for post-secondary education.” The Jefferson Star apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.
•
The Tree Lighting ceremony and chili feed is happening tonight at the Dubois “truck turnaround.” Our Clark County Public Library and friends will be hosting the event. Be at the library by 5 p.m. for food and then the tree lighting, with carol singing, is set for 6 p.m. After that, the event with local author Quinn Jacobson will take place.
•
Dubois City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m.
•
Clark County Commissioners meeting is on Monday, Dec. 10.
•
School District #161 Board of trustees meeting is also on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
•
The Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 7p.m.
•
Clark County Search & Rescue team has a meeting scheduled on Dec. 19th at 7 p.m.
•
Mentor Night at the CCHS Commons Area is set for Dec. 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. The school newsletter says it’s “Time to support our 2019 Senior Class Their work will be displayed for the community to see.” Julie Zich, CCHS Business Teacher, is the sponsor for this wonderful event. Let’s get out and support our local youth and see the hard work they have done on their Senior Projects. Also, let’s continue to honor the mentors who have helped the students.
•
Cowboy Church in Clark County will be held this month on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. It will begin at 7 p.m. A dinner will be available and if you are able, bring a side dish of your choice to share.
•
The Dubois Community Baptist Church will present a traditional Mexican posada gathering. It will be on Sunday, Dec. 23 at 11:00 a.m. Posada is a long-standing tradition which represents the Virgin Mary looking for a place of shelter. It represents Joseph and Mary looking for a place where she could give birth to the Christ Child. Most posadas in various Mexican communities take place from Dec. 16 through Christmas Day. The Dubois celebration will feature music and then food afterwards. All are welcome.
•
On a snowy November Saturday here in Dubois, family and friends of Alvino & Angie Calzadias met at the Community Building for a baby shower. The couple is expecting a girl in late December early January.
•
Beaver Creek Ward in Dubois will be assembling Cheer Baskets on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. All are welcome to help with that project. At 6 p.m., there will be refreshments and the baskets will be available for pick up and/or delivery.
•
“Light the World” is the December theme for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Each week members will focus on a way to help light the world and serve others. “It is a way to help bring Christ back into Christmas,” said Beaver Creek Ward member Amy Mickelsen. She also said that on Dec. 23, at their sacrament meeting, they will have an uplifting time together at 10 a.m. That is the only scheduled meeting that Sunday. All are welcome.
•
Lindy Ross Elementary will hold their Christmas Play on Dec. 12. It begins at 7 p.m. All are welcome to join in the fun there.
•
Clark County High School’s Science Club will be learning “The Legend of the Poinsettia” on Dec. 19 from 4 until 4:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome that day. It will be held in the CCHS Science Room.
•
Weston Mickelsen, of Medicine Lodge, who is a senior at CCHS, attended the National FFA Convention in November. It was held in Indianapolis, Indiana. Weston is currently the Clark County FFA chapter President. He is working on a Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE). His project this year entails working with his own small herd of cattle.
•
Idaho Food Bank’s monthly delivery in Dubois this month will be on Dec. 19. For more information about the local Food Bank, which is open to everyone, contact Sharon Vadnais at 662-5204.
•
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, our county was given a Star award for having Zero deaths on county & state roadways here in 2017.
•
Chris and Amanda Baker of Dubois recently celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. They spent a weekend in Pocatello at the Black Swan Inn.
•
Thanksgiving Day in our area brought together many families.
•
In Dubois John and Kathy Phillips hosted all of their “Idaho kids” and their five grand-kids. Andy and Suzanne Phillips were there. Also at the family home for turkey dinner were Alice (Phillips) and Cory Wilde and Jill Phillips.
•
Kathy Stone said their Thanksgiving Day dinner was just, “me, and Ace and Mom.” The three had a home smoked turkey with all the trimmings! Eleanor (Stevens) Hensley is Ace’s mom. She grew up in Spencer.
•
Dave and Annette Zweifel went to their daughter’s home for turkey dinner. Kim & Jeremy Milloway of Terreton hosted that family gathering.
•
Orvin and Norma Jorgensen were glad to have all of their “Idaho kids together in Idaho Falls for the Thanksgiving holiday. Their son Greg hosted the dinner. The other Jorgensen children (along with their children!) there were Corey & Tamara Jorgensen, Crystal and Cory Lowder, Raelyn and Phillip Wilding, and Kayla and Dustin DeCoria. Crystal, who lives in Pocatello, got to stay with her children at her parent’s home during the Thanksgiving weekend until that Monday.
•
Keegan and Mikaila Webster had Thanksgiving dinner at their home. Keegan’s parents and grandparents were there to celebrate the day with them.
•
Lana and Lynn Tomlinson hosted family members at their Silver Spur Ranch. Many family members were there for the day, including Allyn and Jan May, Bart and Carrie May, Landon May, Whitney and Rhett Ricks, and Lacey (May) and her husband Grant.
•
Sandy McClure had two Thanksgiving dinners. Her son Rick King had a meal on Thanksgiving Day for family in Spencer. Richard Hunter of Dubois was also part of that family event. On Nov. 25, Sandy went to Idaho Falls for dinner with her granddaughter Jennifer Taylor and family.
•
Brad and Annette Eddins of Dubois celebrated Christmas early with her side of the family. They got together on Saturday in Terreton at her brother Ron Baxter’s home.
•
Basketball games at the CCHS gyms have begun in full swing. Friday the junior high girls played against Leadore. The boys high school team played North Gem. Check local listings for Dec. games.
•
Happy Birthday today to Austin Mickelsen, Cara Thomas, Kobie Wilson, and Wanda Binggeli; Dec. 6 – Estefania Ledezma, Levi Sperl, Ruby Hennessy, Clayton Millikin, David Stoddard, Quinn Jacobson, Jacob Rogers, and Andy Baker; Dec. 7 – Alice Tweedie and Mary Small; Dec. 8 – Maria Soccoro Cano and Brisa Serrano; Dec. 9 – Paul Williams, Zac Knudsen, Carter Eddins, Miguel Ramirez, and Paula Carver; Dec. 10 – Carol Mulholland, Violeta Ledezma, Kelly Aguilar, Maria Rodriguez, Lauri Sperl, and Jill Egan; Dec. 11 – Liliana Raya, Dominique I. Martinez, Kristy Grover, Randy Grover, Julie Vaughan, Cora Rowland, Bil Locasicio, Garland Smith, Becky Berg, and Treva May.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Charles and Sharon Vadnais; Dec. 9 – Gilberto and Jenny Perez; Dec. 11 – Jay and Carolyn Henman.
•
Danette Frederiksen drove across the Red Road from Rexburg to Kilgore the other day. In St. Anthony she stopped to see lifetime family friend Steve Peebles. After a short visit with him, she headed up over the sand dunes. The road was snow covered and is now icy slick.