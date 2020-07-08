MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. July 9 at the Menan City Building over the platform Zoom. The code is on the www.cityofMenan.org website. If you have problems, please contact Allyson Pettingill at 208-754-8876 and she can get you set up. Anyone can join over Zoom to hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan Stake will be having Stake baptisms at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times of the baptisms.
The Menan Stake Youth Trek has been canceled this year due to COVID-19. They will have it next year for the youth in the Stake.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Lunch will be provided 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday at Roberts and Harwood Elementary Schools and The Early Childhood Center in Rigby. It will run until the end of the summer. They’ve decided in July, that it will be Monday-Thursday until the end of the summer.
Happy Birthday to: July 10- Sheryl Poole.
