MENAN — The Greater Menan Community is having a community trunk-or-treat at 6 p.m. Saturday by the Menan City Hall. There will be a potato bar and treats as well there. Those not interested in the trunk-or-treat are nonetheless welcome to join for the potato bar.
Scouting For Food will be coming around the area Saturday to gather food donations.
Porter Nelson, son of Keith and Karie Nelson, recently returned home from a mission.
Kayden Zundel, son of Travis and Jessica Reeves, recently returned home from a mission.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch for this week is: Oct. 23 – Super Hero Taco, Pirate’s pick golden corn, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 24 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 25 – Super beef nachos, fresh vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 28 – Burrito, blaster salsa, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits, good cookie and milk; Oct. 29 – Crispy Crazy Nugget s, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, steamed broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 23 – Shelli Clark, Becky Haight.
If you have anything you would like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.