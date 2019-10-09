MUD LAKE — The Community Church of Mud Lake celebrated 75 years in the community with a morning of worship and fellowship on Sept. 29 at the church. A lunch was provided.
The Terreton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints First Ward’s Primary program will be 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Stake Center in Terreton.
A trunk-or-treat will be held Oct. 31 at the Terreton LDS stake center. There will be a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. with the trunk-or-treat beginning at 7 p.m.
Congratulations to Zak and Kelsi Baxter for the birth of their son, Emerick.
There will be no school Oct. 14. Parent/teacher Conference will be Oct. 15. There will be no school that day for grades K-5.
The Terreton School Lunch menu includes the following: Oct. 9 – Corn dog, tater tots, peanut butter and celery sticks, orange and milk; Oct. 10 – Macho Nachos, Refried Beans, Apples, Churros and milk; Oct. 11 – Champion cheeseburger, Baked Lays, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, tropical fruit and milk; Oct. 15 – Grilled Chicken Burger, lettuce, tomato, super seasoned fries, fresh fruit and milk; Oct. 16 – Game on Chili, saltine crackers, applesauce, cinnamon rolls and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Alyssa Llamas, Nikelle Hillman, Jason Hansen, David Hadley and Dustin Sanders. Other birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 10 – Kynlee Newman, Joan Stoddard, Sherry O’Sullivan, Patrick Jones, Jaxon McCrae Hjelm, Jeff Eddins, Kurt Young, Jr., Charli Holdaway and Jeremy Sauer; Oct. 11 – Emmarene Sauer, Tate Russell, Maggie O’Sullivan and Teresa Murdoch; Oct. 12 – Carol Richins, Kaylee Dalling and Heidi Kuhn; Oct. 13 – Boden Allen, Lyla Savage, Teresa Allen, Briggs Tomlinson and Kaylee Dalling; Oct. 14 – Sadie Pincock, Jerry Williams, Tammy Maughan, Lindsey Bitter, Candida Gutierrez, Sabrina Roundy and Ward Tomlinson; Oct. 15 – Jessie Russell, Eric Bybee, Farrel Downs, Marshall Bitter, Magdelene Sauer and Ginger Ward; Oct. 16 – Lee Burtenshaw and Allan Shupe.
Happy wedding anniversary today to Chad and Melissa Hillman. Other anniversaries this week include the following: Oct. 11 – Larry and Jenny Soderquist; Oct. 15 – Ace and Sara June Russell.
