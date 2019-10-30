LEWISVILLE — Lewisville trunk-or-treating will be at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow. Come, wear costumes and gather together at the Lewisville Church west parking lot for the Lewisville community trunk-or-treat event. Hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided.
Congratulations to first-time grandparents, Bret and Angie Lee. Their daughter, Courtney Johnson and her husband, Brendon, of Pocatello, are the new parents of a baby girl born Oct. 24. Her name will be Rory Lee Johnson. Dennis and Cheryl Taylor are the great-grandparents.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Menan Stake is holding a Youth Fall Fireside at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. All youth in the stake ages 12-18 are invited to attend.
In the Lewisville LDS First Ward, Randy and Lori Drake were sustained as the new Ward Mission Leaders. Randy was recently released from serving as bishop in one of the Brigham Young University-Idaho wards.
Happy Birthday today to Clareen Korth, Pieper Barrett and Michael Haight. Other birthdays this week include: Oct. 31 – Rachel Burt, Hallie Walker and Caleb Cude; Nov. 1 – Karen Anderson and Keaton Tanner; Nov. 2 – Benz Briggs and Helene Taylor; Nov. 3 – Sharon Casper, Dennis Browning, Randy Drake, Paul Korth and Heather Harris; Nov. 4 – Kendall Austin and Heather Murdoch; and Nov. 5 – Ray Lindstrom and J. J. VanLeuven.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.