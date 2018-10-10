Tuckness nominated for Bull Fighter of the Year

CLARK COUNTY—We are watching for snow on the hills around here. There has been wind and rain that has helped bring some snow onto the hills surrounding our county.
Football and volleyball season for Clark County teams is quickly coming to an end. The WarCats football team takes on Rockland Bulldogs in Idaho Falls on Oct. 19. The junior and senior high volleyball teams will play the Leadore Mustangs on Oct. 11. District tournament for volleyball will begin on Oct. 13 at Hillcrest High School.
The annual 4-H awards night was held on Oct. 1 at the Dubois Community Center. Laurie Small presented awards then. Trophies were awarded to the following: Outstanding Overall Craft Trophy to Macaela Baker; Craft Trophy to Isabelle Hawke; School Enrichment Trophies to Evelyn Perez and Scottlynn Tavenner; Horse Trophy to Ivy Shifflett; Top Working Ranch Horse Trophy to Joni Grover; Rocketry Trophy to Nina Ellis; Cooking Trophy to Paige Goodmansen; Shooting Sports Trophy to Morgan Goodmansen; Sheep and Swine Trophies to Joni Grover; Sewing Trophy to Sierra Eddins; Top Showman and Beef Trophies to Weston Mickelsen (his awards were accepted by his twin brothers Makay and Kooper that night); and the Judges Choice Trophy was awarded to Ciara Pancheri.
Dubois Lions Club members and volunteers are busy working on the Community Calendar that provides scholarships for local students. Today at 6 p.m. a meeting to further train and organize volunteers for this annual calendar drive will be held at the Dubois Lions Hall. Anyone interested in helping is welcome to the meeting and/or to call Bonnie Stoddard or Lisa Ward for more details.
Donna Thomas of Dubois is proud to report that her grandson, Matthew J. Bardsley (son of Shelli Thomas and Jim Bardsley of Pocatello), has graduated from the University of Idaho law school and now passed the Idaho bar exam. He took part in the Fall Admission Ceremony of the Idaho State Bar Association on Oct. 5 in Boise. Matthew is employed in Caldwell by the law firm of Lovan, Roker & Rounds.
Dusty Tuckness, Clark County High School graduate, professional bull fighter and son of Shawna Williams of Dubois, has once again been nominated for Bull Fighter of the Year for the National Finals Rodeo. The winner of that NFR title will be announced in December.
On Sept. 29, Betty Kirkpatrick and Bonnie Stoddard attended a baby shower for Jennifer King Taylor of Idaho Falls. Jennifer is the granddaughter of Sandy McClure of Spencer.
Leslie Leek of Pocatello addressed a group that gathered in Dubois at the Clark County Public Library on Sept. 29. She spoke about the writing process and how she goes about creating, writing, and even publishing her short stories. Leek asked for and answered questions about the techniques of writing. There was dinner available before Leslie’s presentation. A local monthly book club chose for their August and September book the collection of short stories named “Unsettled Territory” written by Leek. Most of those ladies were in attendance for the special event. They were very interested in meeting and getting to know the author.
Quinn Jacobson of Dubois has written and published a book of poetry entitled “Lyrics for Life… & Beyond.” He will be the featured author and speaking in December at the Clark County Public Library.
Valeri Steigerwald of Medical Lake, Wash. visited for five days in Dubois. She stayed with her older sister Danette Frederiksen. Valeri works as the Executive Director of Spokane Teaching Health in Spokane, Wash. She and Danette hosted several visitors during Val’s visit. Mr. and Mrs. Trey Furniss and their daughter, of Dubois, had dinner with them one evening. Their family friends, Chris and Teresa Keese-McClendon, from Texas, drove over from their Island Park summer home for a visit on Oct. 3.
Granddaughter of Pete & Karen McGarry and daughter of Jeremie & Misty Neville of Hamer, Camas Neville, is currently in France teaching Natural Horsemanship. She arrived there on Aug. 15 and will stay to work there until early December. She is a student at the University of Western Montana in Dillon. Her majors there are Business and Natural Horsemanship. One of her professors at the university selected her and one other student to go to France for the internship opportunity.
The United Way, and other Idaho partners, is going to host a dinner and a “Community Conversation” at the Dubois Community Center on Oct. 15 from 6 until 8 p.m. All who are interested in partnering with the United Way to help with various programs in our area are welcome to attend.
Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins and the city council welcomed a presentation by Greg Egan, teacher and FFA advisor at CCHS, to their monthly meeting on October 3rd. He was accompanied by students Seth Clark and Weston Mickelsen who both helped with the presentation. They were at the city council meeting to propose a weekend event in Dubois called the “Days of Cowboy Festival.” It is proposed to take place on July 26 and 27. Plans are underway to have entertainment, vendors, and other fun activities in Dubois then.
