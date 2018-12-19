CLARK COUNTY—The Idaho Food Bank delivery and pick up is today in Dubois.
A UPRR grain car tipped over Dec. 14 and hay car was derailed at the switch track that goes into the Larsen Hay processing plant. The cold weather with melting snow during the day and freezing nights has caused very slick conditions. The UP workers were not injured, nor were any other humans or animals. The train crew was quick to get a cleanup going.
Bonnie Stoddard reported that the Lions Club Scholarship Calendars are going to be available for pickup at The Store in Dubois on Dec. 19 and 21 from 2 until 8 p.m. for those who have pre-ordered their calendars. Extra calendars will also be available for purchase. Contact Bonnie for further calendar info.
The Lions Club annual Christmas dinner was held on Dec. 13. Those in attendance had a delicious meal of ham and lots of side dishes. There was pumpkin pie for dessert. A gift exchange took place with a fun game of picking a gift, unwrapping it, and then it was “up for grabs” if persons wanted what someone else had gotten.
Western Springs Cowboy Church was held at the Dubois Community Baptist Church on Dec. 15. The meal, which was followed by music and a Gospel message, was a festive treat for all in attendance that evening.
Today is the Cheer Basket Day at Beaver Creek Ward’s church house. The assembling of baskets is at 2 p.m. Pick up and / or delivery of baskets is at 6 p.m. with refreshments available there.
The Story of the Poinsettia is the topic for CCHS Science Club meeting today. Visit that club and hear (and see) the story at 4 p.m. in the science room.
A progressive dinner with the theme “Play Ball” is taking place in Dubois on Dec. 21. It begins at 5 p.m. and has four base stops, like in a game of baseball. Home Plate is at Danette Frederiksen's house. “Tailgating” will take place there with some food and drinks to kick off the night’s dinner. (Everyone is welcome to this family friendly and fun community event). First Base is at Patty Whitaker’s house. She will offer appetizers there at 6 p.m. Second Base is at Shawna Williams’ house where she will offer soup to those on the ball game progression. The game carries on there at 7 p.m. Third Base is at 8 p.m. at the home of the Vicky Hernandez family. They will feature hot dogs with all the fixings for the dinner. By 9 p.m., all ball players are welcome back to Home Plate for some chocolate and other desserts. Please do RSVP to Patty at the post office or call and/or text Danette at (208) 374-5380.
The Dubois Community Baptist Church will have a “Posada Christmas” program on Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. All are welcome to join in the festive musical program. There will be fiesta foods for lunch after the program.
Michelle Stewart, other faculty and staff at Lindy Ross elementary prepared and produced a musical that was performed at the CCHS gym/auditorium on Dec. 12. The musical is entitled “I Need a Little Christmas Vacation.” Everything from the props, narratives, music, and the arrival of Santa, played by Katelynn Messick, was spectacular! The main Cast of Characters were: Clara the Janitor: Jordyn Hurst; Betty the Janitor, Ciara Perez; Mabelle: Yahami Resendiz; Actor 1: Miguel Garcia; Actor 3 Breanna Figueroa; Actor 4: Heidi Aguilar; Actor 5: Jaylyn Islas; Child 6: Laci Fraser; Student 7: Kelvin Puentes; and the Student Director & Santa Claus: Katelynn Messick. Kudos to all involved.
Mentor Night at CCHS on Dec. 13 was an excellent display of the partnership of local teachers, families, and the graduating Class of 2019. All the seniors who worked on their projects were at the school commons area to show their accomplishments. When I talked with Melanie Deal about her project with the topic of photography, she was excited to show me the photos on her display. She has twin sisters who are in many of her beautiful photos. Weston Mickelson featured his metal and leather working projects. Leo Mortensen had an interesting topic of graphic design and showed me how one design looked bland. In contrast, another similar graphic had more color to make it “pop!” Nathan Baker’s display featured Mindfulness & Meditation. His graphic design placement on the display board was fabulous. English teacher Susan King was the mentor for Dulce Chavez. Dulce’s project featured a CCHS Documentary short video.
The Clark County Bobcat band and choir Christmas concert was on Monday.
Basketball games at CCHS took place at CCHS on Dec. 14 against the WaterSprings Warriors. Both junior high girls and the Varsity team were on the schedule. A junior high basketball tournament took place in Sheridan, Montana on Dec. 15. The Varsity team traveled to Rockland on Dec. 15 for a district game. Dec. 18 there were home games against the Lima Bears. An away game at Sho-Ban is on Dec. 20 in Fort Hall.
Dusty Tuckness, of Dubois and National Finals Rodeo Champion Bullfighter, won his 9th consecutive title in Las Vegas this month. Him mom, Shawna Williams, and Patty Whitaker, both of Dubois, drove to Vegas for the NFR events. They attended the dinner where Dusty was awarded his title. Clark County High School graduates and dear friends of Dusty, Efren & Corrie Serrano, were also in attendance at the NFR. They got to meet with Dusty one day at the rodeo.
Camas Neville, of Hamer has had the experience of a lifetime recently. She is a student at Western Montana College in Dillon. She (and one other female student) was selected to go to France to teach Natural Horsemanship at a school there. They had their own band of horses to work with. Most of the school students live at the school. Camas is to return stateside on Dec. 20. Her family, friends, and Montana Western school folks are excited for her return.
Hamer Elementary School Christmas program was on Dec. 17. They had a morning dress rehearsal and then an evening performance.
Recently two CCHS alumni celebrated milestone birthdays. Rusty Stewart joined the “50 Club,” while Treva May is in the “50 and above Club!” Darrin & Treva May went to Lima, Montana to eat at Jan’s Café for Treva’s birthday. Rusty and family had a quiet celebration of his 50th.
Happy Birthday today to Hernan Perez, Jr., Sergio Maldonado, Darren Carpenetti, Ryan Holden, Hayley Holden, Jesse Maldonado, and Amber Lee Christenson; Dec. 20 – Rigoberto Hernandez, Jaime Cano, Benson West, Jamie Lopez, Karen Simond, Marie Webster, Shannon King, Sedar Beckman, and Domingo Perez; Dec 21. – (Winter Solstice, shortest day of the year!) – Javier Trejo, Levi Baker, and Hailey Laird; Dec. 22 – Brock Vadnais, Richard Neves, Rory Krenka, Melissa Hernandez, Christy Fawn, Skyler Ramos, Marcos Acosta, and Skyler Fullmer; Dec. 23 – Phillip Wagoner, Ruth Clements, Jakob Max Hoggan, Peggy Bowen, Stephany King, Brad Neel, Wallace Wagoner, and Robert Smith; Dec. 24 – Landon Gardner, R.J. Sperl, Adam Walker, Nancy Galentine, and Mason O’Brien; Dec. 25 – Jerry Costner and Edelmira Noriega. Feliz Navidad!
Happy anniversary today to Jason & Collette Eddins; Dec. 20 – Phil & Tanya Blunck; Dec. 21 – Mike & Emily Locascio; Orren & Rebecca Squires; Dec. 22 – David & Tarri Leonardson; Dec. 23 – Lane & Rachel Grover; Manuel & Vicky Hernandez; Jesse & Hermalinda Maldonado; Exequiel & Irene Raya; Dec. 25 – Martin Aguilar & Janeth Chavira.