GARFIELD — Families and friends in Garfield have enjoyed getting together for holiday gatherings. There has been enough snow that some people have been going sledding and riding snow mobiles. Some people have been heading to the ski slopes to ski and snow board.
Happy New year in 2023 to all the people in Garfield.
The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Diane Meyers’ home. The book to be discussed is “Paper Bag Christmas” by Kevin Alan Milne.
Ridge Turner, son of Steve and Heidi Turner of Garfield, won the “People’s Choice Award” for his gingerbread house. He recently made the house for the contest held by The Jefferson Star Newspaper.
The Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls is looking for volunteers to help with projects. Detail painters are needed to help paint wood toys. they also need help with crochet projects, making jump ropes, sewing projects, tying and piecing quilts and etc. People can work on projects at the Center or take supplies home to work on items. The Humanitarian Center is located at 1415 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. If you have questions call 208 – 497 – 2868. Youth groups are welcome the first and third Tuesdays 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm but reservations are required. To make reservations please call 208 – 681 – 0083 or email: weareserving@gmail.com.
Jefferson Elementary Lunch Menu: Jan. 4 – Rib Q Sandwich, French Fries, Fruit Choice, Milk; Jan. 5 – Creamy Mac & Cheese, Pinto Beans, Green Beans, Fruit Choice, Milk; Jan. 6 – Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit Choice, Milk; Jan. 9 – Pepperoni Calzone, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit Choice, Milk; Jan. 10 – Chicken Chunks, Steamed Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit Choice, Milk; Jan. 11 – Fish Sticks, French Fries, Fruit Choice, Milk
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 5 – Dean Starnes and Casey Thueson; Jan. 7 – Sadie Wheeler and Jackie Hall
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 – 709 – 6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
