Turner places in top three at figure 8 races

GARFIELD — Heidi Turner raced in the figure 8 races at the Fremont County Search & Rescue Demolition Derby in St. Anthony Sept. 28. Heidi took third in her first heat and second in her second heat. This was the final racing event of the 2019 season. For the season, she is ranked second or third overall (still waiting for final results).
Ron and Donna Wilding arrived in Hawaii for their Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission the end of September. They will be serving at the Oahu’s Polynesian Cultural Center. This is their second mission. They served their previous mission in the Philippines in 2017–2018.
Congratulations to Ethan Reese, son of Todd and Julie Reese. Ethan got his personal best in his cross country meet and earned a medal. He placed 16th overall.
Jolene Hill, daughter of Norma Rounds, came to visit Norma Oct. 2 and 3. She lives in Wyoming and came to pick up some apples and pears in Rigby. While she was traveling to Idaho she got a flat tire and an Idaho policeman came to the rescue and helped her get back on the road.
Kyla Madsen, daughter of Erik and Debbie Madsen, attended the 189th Semiannual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. She went with her friends.
Elder Chandler Bingham came home the end of September after serving a full-time two-year mission in the California Rancho Cucamonga Mission.
The Relief Society lessons for Garfield First Ward for October will be Oct. 14 to 20 – “Come Follow Me and Oct. 27 – “Cleansed by Repentance” (Oaks).
The Young Women and Young Men of Garfield First Ward met together Oct. 2 and went to the straw maze for mutual.
The Garfield First Ward young single adults went to the home of Norma Rounds Sept. 30. The had a lesson, soup and ice cream. Multiple people attended.
The Garfield First Ward Relief Society’s General Conference Round Table will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Garfield Church. They will discuss four favorite talks from the October 2019 General Conference. The talks will be made available on the Garfield First Ward Facebook group page by Oct. 7.
The next Garfield First Ward Relief Society Temple trip will be Oct. 25. Those attending will meet at 8:50 a.m. at the Garfield Church to carpool for the 10:00 a.m. session at the Idaho Falls Temple.
Garfield First Ward will be having a chili cook-off and the ward trunk-or-treat Oct. 31. The chili cook-off will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the trunk-or-treat will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Garfield Church.
The Rigby 17th Spanish Ward had a ward activity last week. Ward members went to the Gravity Factory in Rexburg.
The Stake Young Women’s volleyball started Oct. 3 at the Stake Center and will continue on Thursdays through October.
Stake Conference schedule is the following: Leadership Training Meeting will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12, then the Adult Session of Stake Conference will be from 7 to 9 p.m. The General Session of Conference will be Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. Building assignments are: 3700 Building (Garfield Church) – Garfield First and Rigby 11th wards; 3800 Building (Stake Center) – Garfield Second, Fifth and Sixth wards and Rigby First and 17th wards; and 3900 Building (County Line) – Garfield Third and Fourth wards.
“Cowboys vs. Aliens” multi-stake youth dance will be held 9 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Rigby Idaho Stake Center located at 258 West 1st North. The dance is for youth ages 14 and up. Dress code for the dance includes no face paint or masks and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints strength of youth dress standards.