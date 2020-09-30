GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club held a meeting on Sept. 23 at Ladawn Landon’s house. They had a discussion about the book called “The Message”. The new book for October is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. The next meeting will be on Oct. 28 at Diane Meyers’ house. Contact Diane Meyers if you have questions.
•
Absentee voting ballot applications were sent out in the mail to people in Garfield. It talked about the voting options for the general election. Voting can be done with an absentee ballot, early voting or in person. On Nov. 3, polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bring your valid photo ID card. You may register to vote at the polls on Election Day with a valid photo ID and proof of residence. If you have questions, call the election office at 208-745-7756.
•
Heidi and Steve Turner of Garfield have been driving derby cars in Crazy 8 Races. So far, Heidi and Steve have each won first place on a race. On Sept. 19, Heidi got second place.
•
Stake baptisms for the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have started up again. The groups are small in numbers for these gatherings.
Drew Stout, son of Rose Ann and Brent Stout of Garfield, has graduated from ISU with a nursing degree.
•
The Rigby Festival of Trees will be held Nov. 17-21 at the Rigby City Library. If you would like to donate a fully decorated Christmas tree or wreath for a silent auction, message the Rigby Festival of Trees Facebook or email Rigbyfestivaloftrees@gmail.com. Follow the Rigby Festival of Trees Facebook page for more information.
•
The Rigby South Stake Presidency sent out an invite, by email, to attend a virtual broadcast on Sept 27. This broadcast outlined changes to ward boundaries throughout the Stake. If people were unable to watch the broadcast, an email is being sent out that will have information about the new ward boundaries.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward met on Sept. 21 and played “Minute to Win it” games at Cordon Park. This was for their family home evening activity.
•
Chad Martin, Superintendent of the JJSD #251, sent out an email asking for families to do a survey to give their input on the at home “flexible learning day.” Families were asked to vote on either Monday or Friday. This was sent out on Sept. 23 and people were given until Sept. 25 to do the survey.
•
General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held the weekend of Oct 3-4. These meetings will only be held virtually. See www.ChurchofJesusChrist.org for more information.
•
Maranda Anderson Matson, daughter of Michael and Serena Anderson of Garfield, was sealed to Dylan Matson, son of Kenneth and Jeanifer Matson, on Sept. 26 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had a celebration that evening at the Venue in Rigby. There was also dancing.
103 temples around the world of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are now in Phase 2 of reopening. Three more temples are entering Phase 1. This started as of Sept. 28.
The Rigby 4-H and FFA youth had a Rigby Rewards night on Sept. 28 at the fairgrounds. Many awards were given out and they were also hoping to be able to pass out the market sale checks from the Jefferson County Fair. There were also root beer floats and cookies.
Jefferson Elementary Lunch Menu: today – crispy corn dog, pork and beans, fantastic fruits, milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 5 – Brooke Anderson; Oct. 6 – Ivy Gessel
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries that you would like to have in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.