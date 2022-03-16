CLARK COUNTY — Bare ground outside is showing. Other signs of spring are appearing. Calving and lambing have begun at local farms and ranches.
•
With the drier ground and warmer weather comes wildfire season. Our local wildfire association has begun training for professionals and volunteers. There is a 36-hour course ongoing that began March 8.
•
Water District 31 members had their annual meeting in Dubois on March 9. Chairman Dallas Furness was retained as Chairman of the board with Laurie Small as secretary. Watermaster Greg Shenton and Deputy Watermaster Brett Murdock both were retained in their elected positions. The advisory board for the water district is appointed by the chairman. That board had an empty position with the passing of Valeria Maxwell. Chairman Furness will appoint a new advisor at a later date. Currently that board includes Jim Hagenbarth, Andy Dobson and Keith Shuldberg. At the meeting, reports were presented by the watermaster, Marty Owen of “Let it Snow” cloud seeding and Idaho Water Resources representative Jared Adamson. Details of stream flows, snow reports, etc. for 2021 were given in Shenton’s written report. He highlighted each area where water is delivered in the district. There was discussion about a beaver problem on some of the creeks. The budget and proposed resolutions were adopted. The annual meeting is usually held on the second Wednesday of March.
•
On March 9 at Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls two Clark County Bobcat basketball players took part in the Senior All-Star games. Daisyzel Figueroa and Tony Raya were the participants. They each shot and scored a basket in their games. The two soon-to-be graduates of CCHS made us proud that night.
•
The CCHS Class of 2022 is planning a senior trip. They are exploring options for a trip to Utah or to Boise.
•
Clark County School Superintendent Eileen Holden attended “Day of the Hill” meetings in Boise Feb.20-21. She said it is interesting watching the process of the Idaho State House of Representatives as they work on presenting discussing, then the passing or tabling of bills.
At the March 10 school board of trustees meeting employees for the month of February were announced. Honored employees are Jolene Johnson, pre-school and kindergarten teacher at Lindy Ross, and Dan Hagar, school district maintenance supervisor. They were presented gift cards by Superintendent Holden.
•
Students of the month at Lindy Ross Elementary are Gunner Ames, Kimberly Contreras and Rhett Smith. Clark County Junior high students of the month are Heidi Aguilar and Tony Hernandez. The high school honorees are Ameyalli Ruiz and Gage Maher.
•
“Pi Day” is celebrated on March 14 (3.14). Folks in both school buildings here in Dubois that day ate pie. Some classes and groups use it as a learning opportunity and make pie graphs.
•
Students in the Junior class went to Firth on March 14 for a higher education fair. They were encouraged there to check out post high school graduation schools to attend.
•
On March 17, all high school students will go to Pocatello to attend the Idaho State University’s Technology Fair. A speaker from ISU is going to be at CHS on March 30 to inform Junior and Senior students about “Bengal Bridge,” a program that allows summer classes to be taken at a reduced fee prior to starting Freshmen year at ISU.
•
Sincere condolences to Linda Henman Toler. Her husband John Toler passed on March 9 at their home in Dubois. He was a well-known man in our community as he drove the mail route from Pocatello to Dubois. His family is planning to have a Celebration of Life at the Dubois Community Building in April.
•
Randy and Jill Grover are glad to talk with their Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints missionary Joni each week. She is in England.
•
Alonso and Silvia Calzadias of Dubois enjoyed a visit from their daughter Angie of El Paso, Texas. She had her two daughters Jackie and Alexandra and son Damien along.
•
Clark County High School graduate Kelly King (son of Sandy McClure of Spencer) is the owner of a Bozeman, MT based hot tub sales company. He has been honored with the Locksin Thompson Dealer of the Year. It is the largest annual award from the largest hot tub manufacturer. They credit their terrific staff and the awesome community of hot tub users with their recent award.
•
A baby shower for Janitzi and Trey Furniss of Dubois was held on March 12. It was an open house at the Chicas Community gathering room. The couple and their daughter Cyra are excitedly awaiting the birth of twin sons.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois attended the Adams Connection Snake River Valley Genetics Bull Sale. It was held at the Blackfoot auction yard on March 2. The Adams connection includes three cattle operations. Chet Adams, Arnold and Teresa Callison, and Wade, Vicki, Sedar and Danna Beckman are the families who raise the bulls.
•
The Dubois Lions Club is sponsoring their eyesight and hearing clinic on March 30. It will be held at Clark County Jr./Sr. High School.
•
Easter is on its way and the Lions Club is preparing for their annual Easter egg hunt at the Waring City Park in Dubois. It will be held April 16 promptly at 10 am.
•
Happy belated birthday on March 14 to Bill Billman, Byron Sanchez and one of Clark County’s oldest natives Eleanor Hensley; March 15 – Maria D. Martinez, Heather Bitsoi, Amy Murdock, Jack Caldwell, Lorin strong and Earlene Olsen; March 16 – Kaylee Milner, Kale McNeil, Felix Rodriguez, Royce Eddins, Dustin DeCoria, Phillip Wilding and Samanth Abbott; March 17 – Shelby Dalling, Rachel Holyoak, Daniel Maldonado, Eric Mortensen, Patricia Martinez, Alex Carrillo,Luke Lanier and Archer Harrison; March 18 – Thomas W. Strong, AnaLaura Hernandez, David Milner, Tina Mortensen, Sheri Schlader and Ashley Anhder; March 19 – Maria Jose Valdez, Tom Monroe and Amber Weaver; March 20 – Olga Santana Medina, Manuel Hernandez, Jesse Williams and Mathew Billman; March 21 – Sander Grover, Maria Mendoza, Harold Wilson, Connor Grover and John Maher; March 22 – Jeremy King, Tim Mullikin, Kris Fenn, Tammy Rogers and Exequiel Pelayo.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings on March 16 – Omar and Crystal Celeste Lara; March 17 – Anthony and Brienaa Sambrano; March 18 – Cory and Raylene Foster; March 22 – Dillon and Hayley Tew.
•
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you! Enjoy wearin’ o’ the green and celebrate safely please. Thanks for your continued support.