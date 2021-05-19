CLARK COUNTY — Thankfully, we’ve had some rain in Clark County. Most of us would like to get more to keep the crops watered and the dust down.
CCHS Bobcat Track and Field students went to district competition on May 11 in Arco. Five athletes placed in the Top 9 at district finals. Those athletes are Andrea Acosta in 100m; Ammon Gardner in long jump; Ivan Perez in long jump; Scottlynn Tavenner in hurdles (injuries caused her to not compete in other events) and Lyndsay Lewis in shotput and discuss.
High School rodeo continues as the CHS/WJHS team competed in Mackay on May 14 and 15.
Lindy Ross Elementary students and teachers attended Planting a tree for Arbor Day May 13 on Main Street in Dubois.
Ivy Shifflett of lower Medicine Lodge was awarded scholarship money from Idaho State University at the recent Senior Tea/Banquet. Ivy also has been given a scholarship by the Eastern Idaho State Fair Board. She plans to attend ISU in the fall where she will be on the rodeo team.
The CCSD music concert was held May 18. Music teacher Michelle Stewart always does a wonderful job with her musicians.
Erica Perez celebrated Mother’s Day with her mom Elvira at the Ruiz home in Dubois.
Connie Barg and her daughter Lana (also a mom) celebrated Mother’s Day by going out to have an evening meal in Spencer.
Meanwhile in Spencer, Treva May celebrated Mother’s Day with both of her children Taylore Lang and Holden Cade.
On Mother’s Day Ellen Laird celebrated with four of her five children. They gathered at her son Bret’s home in Idaho Falls.
Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints had flowers to plant for mothers and other ladies in attendance. After the church meeting, the leftover flowers were delivered to other women in Dubois.
Dubois Community Baptist Church mothers were honored with silk flowers for Mother’s Day.
Clark County Sheriff John Clements deputized two Reserve Officers, Brandyn Knight and William Empey, May 12.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office honored Dispatcher Chas Crandall and Deputy Bill Stadtman by presenting them with medals for Life Saving on May 12. The award is because they have gone above and beyond duty as they do their jobs to save lives by diffusing high stress situations.
Dubois Lions Club Patriotism Essay contest winners: third grade – 1) Nicole Garcia, 2) Yaira Resendiz, 3) Marshal Myers; fourth grade – 1)Hannah Grace Smith, 2) Tony Ledezma, 3) Antonio Aleman; fifth grade – 1) Keily Aguilar, 2) Lindsay Perez, 3) Antonio Aleman; sixth grade – 1) Elsie Messick, 2) Lupita Sanchez Perez, 3) Ben Stewart.
Bonnie Stoddard, Lisa Clements, Elise Doschades and Lisa Ward attended the All- District 39 Annual Convention in Sun Valley. Their time there was very busy as they worked with the theme “Lions Change to Serve a Changing World.”
Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op is now participating in a State and Federal program to assist qualifying consumers with the monthly cost of telephone internet services. For more info on these programs, customers of the phone company are encouraged to call their office, see the website: GetEmergencyBroadband.org or the other website: usac.org.
For 25 years now the telephone cooperative has had a scholarship program. This year’s recipients will be announced at graduation ceremonies at both Clark County High School and West Jefferson High School.
Bret and Dee Anne Taylor of the US Sheep Experiment Station traveled to Boise to celebrate the May 8 graduation at Boise State University of their daughter Jaci. She graduated Cum Laude earning a Bachelor of Business in Entrepreneurship Management. She plans on working in Salmon during the summer and has high hopes to start her own business soon.
At the Clark County Commissioners meeting May 10, there was a proposal to annex Hamer from Jefferson County into our county.
Idaho Food Bank will be holding their monthly distribution on Tuesday, May 25.
Happy Birthday to — May 19 Charlie Stadtman, John Danks, Adrienne Cox, Jacquelyn Manning, Taylor Billman and Tony Bowen Black; May 20 – Matt Goldsmith, Oliver Egan and Bessie Phillips; May 21 – Cristina Martinez, Maryn Grover, Jaylee Morton, Vaylee Morton, Ashley Crezzee, Victor Arriaga and Whitney May Tomlinson Ricks ; May 22 – Lyn Mortensen and Renae Flowers Gauchay; May 23 – Addie Petersen, Anthany Raya, Scott Goodsell, Butch Bronc Small, and Rhett Egan; May 24 – (CHS Graduation Day!) – Maria Gomez, Connie Hernandez, Marco Ramirez and Quinn Calzadias.
Wedding Anniversary: May 19 — Colby and Shelbi Sweet Ward; Curtis and Ronda Barg Kadel; May 21 – Kyle and Bobbi Nelson; Salomon and Maria Martinez.
Enjoy the weather in this corner of “God’s Country” this week and keep me informed of news you’d like to read here.