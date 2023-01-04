Two families in Clark County welcome December babies

DUBOIS — Christmas has come and gone. We are now beginning 2023. With the new year comes new babies; two families in Dubois have welcomed new sons into their homes.
•
Austin and Jessica Borrensen are the new parents of Waylyn C.J. Borrensen. He was born on Dec. 29 at 2:09 a.m. Waylyn weighed in at 7 lb 4 oz and 21 inches long. He is their first child.
•
Rick and Hannah Donohoo added to their family with the birth of a son on Dec. 28. He was welcomed home by three siblings.
•
Due to slick roads on Interstate 15, Pastors Warren and Jane Cuppy did not drive from Idaho Falls to Dubois for the Christmas Sunday services. Although there was no pastor there, some congregants decided to meet there anyway. Jason Vesser of Dubois was there with his children. His wife Kenisha is a traveling nurse who is working in St. George, Utah currently. Jason said they got to have Christmas earlier in the week with Kenisha. She left for her job in Utah on Dec. 23. They went to church on Sunday where the children received cute stuffed animals. After a time of singing and reading the Christmas story from scriptures, the group had dinner together.
•
Donna Thomas of Dubois enjoyed a pre-Christmas visit from Dubois native Tina Wagoner Klingenberg. Tina lives in Idaho Falls with her husband Richard.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois had dinner Christmas Day at the home of her son Blake (Lisa) Kirkpatrick in Hamer.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois celebrated Christmas Day at her grandson Sedar (Danna) Beckman’s home in Idaho Falls. Her daughter Vicki (Wade) Beckman and son Dave (Billie) Stoddard were there. Bonnie stayed with Vicki and Wade for a few days at their home in Roberts.
•
Two weeks before Christmas, Karen Wilson and her daughter Deena Williams flew to Phoenix. There they stayed with Deena’s twin Donna Staples and her family. Karen said she was glad to get home before the snowstorms. For Christmas, Karen hosted her granddaughter Shayde with friend Parker from Ogden, Utah. Her grandson Granger from California was also in Dubois. Deena and her husband Joseph live in Dubois with Karen.
•
Clark County High School Class of 2022 graduate Geraldine Gutierrez is now a student at the University of Idaho. She was home in Dubois for her Christmas break. Geraldine was proud to report that she got a 4.0 GPA for her first semester in college.
•
John and Lisa Clements of Dubois hosted their daughter Angelique and granddaughter Kiera from Burley during their Christmas vacation. Angelique brought kittens from their home to new homes in our area.
•
Alonso and Silvia Calzadias of Dubois were happy to have their daughter Angie (Albino) Ruiz with them for Christmas. Angie and her husband drove with their three children, two nephews and a dog from El Paso to be home for the holidays. One evening Angie got to spend some time with her former co-worker Treva May. The children got to play in the snow here in Idaho since they don’t have any in Texas.
•
Lynn and Lana May Tomlinson of Medicine Lodge had a trip to Iceland for a week in December. Their daughter Bryn Thompson (Kyle) of Idaho Falls and family went with them. Bryn made sure the trip was full of activities. Lana said, “We felt like little kids at night wondering what was in store the next day.” She said they saw the Northern Lights and they were amazing!
•
Christmas vacation was extra special for Christie and Jimmy Stevens of Dubois. They and their two sons joined Christie’s twin Corrie (Efren) Serrano and her family, of Idaho Falls, on a trip to Disneyland. Their mom Maureen Holden traveled from Arizona to take part in the fun. They spent an evening in Las Vegas as part of the trip.
•
Get ready to see some Bobcat basketball. Jan. 5 the boys and girl’s teams play at home against Grace Lutheran. Start time for the games is 5:30 p.m. On Jan. 10 the Bobcats take on the North Gem Cowboys at home beginning at 5:30 p.m. On Jan. 12 the Bobcats are slated to play Lima at home. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. The junior high team is scheduled to take on Lima on Jan. 12 beginning at 4 p.m. Verify the game dates and start times by calling the school office.
•
Meetings in Dubois this month include City Council tonight at 7 p.m.; Clark County Commissioners on Jan. 9 beginning at 9 a.m.; Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees on Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
•
Happy Birthday to Autumn Cameron and Melonie Larsen; Jan. 5 – Patty Wilson, Tisha Miles, Mitch Tarpley and Patty Christenson; Jan. 6 – Dale Ray Wilson and Criss Mortensen; Jan. 7 – Abby Grover Harris, Keith Tweedie, Roslyn Baker, Cory Cardenas and Mayor Annette Eddins; Jan. 8 – Ellie Milloway, Edal Anilas and Boston May; Jan. 9 – James Dean Henman; Jan. 10 — Tyson Taylor, Pedro Raya, Jarred Crezee and Cesar Marquez.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings Jan. 4 to Landon and Blyss May; Jan. 7 – Mack and Tammy Adkins; Israel Aguilar and Patricia Gutierrez; Isidra and Sandra Sanchez; Jan. 9 – Darl and Sylvia Cannon.
•
Please stay safe out in the winter weather. Allow extra time to drive to your destination. Be kind always and have a wonderful new year!
