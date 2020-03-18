MENAN — Skyler and Mandi Oswald recently had a baby girl and her name is Sloane. Sloane joins big sister Oakley and big brother Reggie. Grandparents are Shane and Nancy Shippen of Menan and Mark and Cyri Oswald.
•
Riley and Randi Burtenshaw recently had their first baby. They named her Oakley. Grandparents are Rob and JoEllen Anderson of Menan and Lynn and Kaylene Burtenshaw.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will be out of school for Spring Break March 23-27.
•
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: March 18 – Crispito, cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits, penuche cookie and milk; March 19 – Game Day Pizza, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 20 – Chicken Strip Basket, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hours are held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
•
Happy Birthday to: today- Chandra Day; March 19 – Sarah Butikofer; March 21 – Bryanna Galvan.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.