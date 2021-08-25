GARFIELD — School in the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 starts today. There will be early release, so school will get out one hour early. Expect bus delays as bus drivers are learning their routes and assisting students.
Back to School Nights for all elementary schools in the local school district, Farnsworth Middle School and Rigby Middle School’s took place on Aug 24.
Chad Martin, Superintendent of the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251, sent an email out to parents of students in the district. He stated that we are in a level 1/green. Masks are not required, but those who would like to wear a mask are welcome to do so. They will continue with their efforts to keep their buildings clean and sanitized and to wash their hands frequently and stay home if they are sick.
The Egan family is new to the Aspen Heights Subdivision in Garfield. They moved here from Montana.
Ty and Sandra Belnap, of Garfield, are serving locally as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They help with Pathway Connect, Brigham Young University-Idaho and the Ensign.
Tyson and Laura Allen invited people in their area over for free cookies and lemonade on Aug. 16.
Dave and Marilyn Nygard, of Garfield, are serving locally as missionaries for The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are helping with addiction recovery.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints finished up their service project of collecting school supplies for the “We’ve Got You’re Back” with Just Serve-Jefferson County.
The Pocatello Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding an open house for guests of all ages to attend. Tours begin September 18 and continue through Oct. 23 (excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 2). Daily tour hours are 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday -Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday. Go to pocatellotemple.org/open-house-tickets/ for more information and to reserve free tickets to attend the event. This will make the 6th operating temple for the church in Idaho.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints had cup cake wars for their Family Home Evening activity on Aug. 16.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 25 — Emmaleah Thornton; Aug. 26 — Amelia Yoast; Aug. 30 — Chloe Hepworth.
