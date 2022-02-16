LEWISVILLE —The Lewisville Book Club is meeting this evening at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Debbie Ellsworth. They will be discussing the book of the month, which is “The Other Einstein,” by Marie Benedict.
Brian and Loretta Meyers have added three new granddaughters to their quiver of grandchildren! Their daughter, Natasha Southwick, and her husband, Hyrum, have a new baby girl born on Dec. 13. Her name will be Ava Marie Southwick. Next came a baby daughter to Mikayla and Zack Myers, born on Jan. 31; her name will be Ila Jae Myers. Two days later, Nitchele and Spencer Dye were blessed with their second daughter, Finley B. Dye. She was born on Feb. 2.
Doug and Michele Walker are also grandparents again. Their daughter, Courtney Morris, and her husband, Ryker, of Grant, were blessed with their fourth child, a baby boy. He was born on 2–2–22, and weighed eight pounds, fourteen ounces. His name will be Rowen Grant Morris, and he joins two big brothers and a big sister. Other grandparents include Rod and Lorena Morris, and great–grandparents, Allen and Sybil Morris and Lennie Hansen.
In Menan Stake Young Men’s Basketball this week, the Lewisville Second Ward will play Grant Second Ward on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 9:00 p.m., and the Lewisville First Ward will play Grant First Ward on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7:00 p.m. Both games will be played at the Menan Stake Center.
The baby daughter of Ben and Kenna Thompson was blessed and given a name on Saturday, Feb. 12, at their home. Her name will be Alleyne Eve Thompson.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will hold a Friend–to–Friend Broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10:00 a.m. MST. This is a worldwide event for children, their parents, and Primary leaders.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, Feb. 23, starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
Happy Birthday today to Robin Ball! Other birthdays this week include: Feb. 17 – Graham Ashbocker and Benjamin Kearsley; Feb. 18 – Shelby Fisher; Feb. 19 – Nolan Bloxham, McKade Hawkes, and Leesa Douglas; Feb. 20 – Kori Ann Madsen; Feb. 21 – Amy Anderson; and Feb. 22 – Tate Jones and Jace Poulsen.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.