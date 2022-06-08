GARFIELD — People in the Garfield Book Club are now reading the book “Becoming Mrs. Lewis” by Patti Callihan. The date and time of the next meeting will be announced later.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is going to hike the Menan Butte on June 8. They are meeting in front of the church at 8 a.m.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is having an activity at 7 p.m. on June 16 at the church. They will be playing games. A nursery will be provided.
Registration for Fall Competitive Soccer is now open. Birth years 2008–2014 are eligible to play. Go to blog for more information and registration link. jysasoccer.blogspot.com.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having stake conference at 10 a.m. on June 12. There will be an adult session at 7 p.m. on June 11 at the stake center.
Rigby High School Soccer Camp 2022 is 9 a.m. to noon on July 7 through July 9 at the high school soccer field. This is for boys and girls aged five through 13. If you have questions, contact Coach John Dupree at soccercoachdupree@gmail.com or call 208–403–6518. Each participant will receive a new soccer ball at the camp.
There is a change of date for the Garfield 4th and 11th wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–Day Saints primary day camp at Krupp Scout Hollow. Primary day camp for these wards will now be June 17 at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The family of Jason and Heather Thornton, of Garfield, served root beer floats to people in their area to celebrate the last day of school on May 27.
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints Relief Society is having an ice cream social at 7 p.m. on June 29. It will be held at the stake center pavilion.
Brayden Campbell received a mission call to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints in the Philippines Cabanatuan Mission. He starts on July 8.
Jerrick Harris will serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints in the Arkansas Little Rock Mission. He begins on June 20.
Happy Birthday to: June 9 – Alicia Anderson; June 10 – Alyssa Tackett and Raiden Corry; June 11 – Kristin Pruett and Owen Bunker; June 12 – Dee Armstrong and Leone Christiansen; June 13 – Kent Bradley
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.