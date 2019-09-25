CLARK COUNTY — Activities inside and outside abound around the area these autumn days. There have been some rainy days making the ground wet before it freezes. Many of the outdoor activities and work must be done come rain or shine. There is still plenty of fishing season left in the county. John Hagenbarth, of Kilgore and Glen, Montana, took his sons, Hank and Max fishing on a Sunday afternoon. They did some fly fishing out on Sheridan Creek in the Kilgore area. They reported a good catch of trout that they were ready to cook up and have for supper.
Archery hunting season is still open. Treva May of Spencer once again hosted family friends Tom and Leila Parkinson (from Mountain Home), their son Mike and his girlfriend Katie (from Salt Lake City) as they have been hunting elk.
The Dubois Lions Club is preparing for their 70th annual Turkey Shoot. It is scheduled for Nov. 2 at the Dubois Community Center. The Lions Club will meet Sept. 30 to finalize plans for the upcoming Turkey Shoot. There will be adult and children shooting events, a live prize raffle, BINGO and lunch available for purchase. The large Raffle prizes are a Vortex Scope and a Cabela’s Quilt. Contact Bonnie Stoddard, Lisa Ward, Lisa Clements, or any other local Lions Club member for more information.
Rosa Gomez, secretary at Lindy Ross Elementary, was awarded Idaho’s 21st Century after school program’s “Lights on After School Champion.” She went to Boise for the awards ceremony. Rosa has worked for three years as the elementary school site coordinator for the after-school program. Her response when asked what she likes about her job at the grade school was, “Working with the kids!” Clark County School District No. 161 superintendent Paula Gordon said Rosa’s award is well-deserved.
The Core Project was once again brought to Clark County schools for a few days. Greg Sommers from Rathdrum, Idaho worked with student leaders, teachers and other staff, and students in the junior and senior high using social and emotional learning activities. One day the student leaders met with Sommers at the Dubois Community Center for training. The next day, the student leaders and Sommers, along with faculty and staff members, met in the Clark County High School gym to do various activities to encourage all involved to become not only kind and caring people, but to be the best friends they can to one another.
Volleyball games at the “Bobcat Cage” in Dubois have been exciting to watch. On Sept. 17 there was a Tri-Match district game with CCHS, Rockland, and Grace Lutheran School. The junior varsity team took on the Rockland Bulldogs and then the varsity team also played against Rockland. The Bobcat ladies lost in those match ups, yet they “played pretty well and gave them a good run for their money,” according to Jim Farley of Dubois. Farley was a longtime teacher in Clark County Schools (in Kilgore at the two-room school, then fifth/sixth grade teacher and driver’s ed teacher). He also worked for many decades as the stat taker for basketball and volleyball games. Farley shows up at most all the home games for all the sports nowadays. The lady Bobcats varsity volleyball team beat the Grace Lutheran Royals in three games with scores of 25–20, 25–17 and 25–12. The Bobcats will take on the Ririe Bulldogs in Ririe at 5:30 p.m. today.
The junior high volleyball A and B teams played games against Leadore Mustangs Sept.21 in Dubois. They also played at home against WaterSprings Sept. 24.
Football boys have been working hard as part of the WarCats team. They played Sept. 13 in Idaho Falls against Raft River. They lost that game. On Sept. 20 they had a game again in Idaho Falls playing against ShoBan. Oct. 18 will be the Homecoming Game in Dubois. There will be a parade that day before the game. Graduated classes are encouraged to be in this year’s parade. Watch for more details about the “CCHS Bobcat Graduated Class Challenge!” Contact Danette Frederiksen with any questions about it. Multiple fun activities are planned for Homecoming week, including plans for a “Mr. Bobcat” contest.
4-H Awards Night took place in Dubois Sept. 23. Extension agent Laurie Small prepared gifts for the 4-H leaders and the students who took part in this year’s 4-H program. Trophies for various categories were awarded. There was also cash given for the ribbons won at the county fair and then at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot. After the awards ceremony, there were ice cream sundaes for refreshments.
The featured book at the Clark County Public Library is “Tender is the Night” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Library Director Brenda Laird said it is a story about Dick Diver, a young psychoanalyst and his troubled wife. The story’s ups and downs mirror author Fitzgerald’s own marriage back in the 1930s. At the Sept. 19 budget hearing for the public library, the proposed budget was accepted.
On Sept.18, the annual U.S. Sheep Experiment Station sheep auction took place. Director of research at the station (about seven miles north of Dubois), Brett Taylor, said “It was a good sale. We’re grateful buyers who come here to get these superb sheep.” He also extended special thanks to Annette Eddins, longtime University of Idaho Agriculture Research employee, for helping with the sale one last time before her official retirement.
Clark County FFA students went to the USSES sheep sale to cook and serve lamb and beef burgers with chips and a drink to the sale attendees. It turned out to be perfect weather for an outdoor auction and a picnic on the straw bales in a big lambing shed.
Some members of the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently attended stake conference in Terreton. Members of the church are now looking forward to their general conference that takes place in Salt Lake City Oct. 5 and 6.
Dubois Community Baptist Church is now on “school year schedule” with Sunday School classes at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. The adult Sunday School class is using a book and video series named “The Reluctant Disciple” by C.S. Lewis. Children and youth classes will be studying the Holy Bible. The lessons begin in the book of Genesis with God’s creation of planet Earth and through the Old Testament books. By Christmastime, the classes will read about the birth of Jesus Christ and celebrate that and the days which followed Christ’s birth by learning the history behind “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”
Chris and Amanda Baker have moved to 84 N. Thomas Street in Dubois. They will now run the Dubois Auto Shop there on evenings and weekends. Contact them at 208-709-4349 for more info.
Jon and Sheree Farr celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on Sept. 21.
Happy Birthday today to Callum Stewart and Thomas Wilson; Sept. 26 – Christian Echeverria, Enrique Balderas, Orlando Hernandez, Kris Hernandez, Alexa Barron, Kent Holden, Nicole Iglesias and Charles Vadnais; Sept. 27 – Cory Fisher, Selena Hernandez, Tammy Jo Reardon, Karlie Dixon, Dennis Eddins and Kim Carpenter; Sept. 28 – Sam Anderson, Robert Lang, Gary Hayes, Chris Bauer, Arnica Shumway and Eric Steigerwald; Sept. 29 – Jesus Hernandez, Kassi Knudsen, Jenny McAllister and LaNae White; Sept. 30 – Diana Lopez, Bodi Berg and Toby Haight; Oct. 1 – Willa Thomas Swim; Hunter Squires, Ina Nordstrom, Alerica Matrin, McKenzie Summers, Tresten Eddins, Sindy Moran Mejia and Macaela Baker.
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Matt and Devori Beckman-Spangler, Brett and Brooke Laird; Sept. 26 – Kent and Eileen Holden; Sept. 28 – Kelly and Shirley King; Sept. 29 – the Wonderful Wyatt and Amazing Heidi Small- Kinghorn team; Sept. 30 – Ian and Joanna Abbott; and Oct. 1 – Troy and Jennifurry King-Taylor.
Looking forward to finding out more good news from you all soon!