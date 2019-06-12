Vacation bible school this week in Mud Lake

MUD LAKE — Don’t forget Father’s Day is Sunday.
The Community Church of Mud Lake will hold their vacation Bible School from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 through 14 at the church. Children 4 years through sixth grade can come to enjoy crafts, snacks, games and Bible stories. The theme is “To Mars and Beyond, Explore Where God’s Power Can Take you!”
West Jefferson Volleyball Skills camp will be for girls entering fourth through sixth grade. It will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. June 24 through 27 in the new gym. Athletes will be taught basic fundamental skills of passing, setting, hitting and serving. Registration will be at 11:30 a.m. June 24. Please RSVP to one of the coaches so they will know how many players to expect. If you have any questions, you can contact Raquel Torgerson 208-243-0665, Lori Eddins 208-589-8040 or Erin Wood 208-589-4624.
Happy Birthday today to Aubrey Calder, Larry Lundholm, Kirra Falter, Dean Wadsworth, Hagen Carpenter and Patrick McGarry. Other birthdays this week include the following: Brian Bare, Fawn Robins, Lavine Gray, Benjamin Parker and Logan Garner; June 14 – Shirley Caudle, Cassie Mays, Margo Skidmore, Jonathan Hawker, James Lindsey and Sara June Russell; June 15 – Halle June Torgerson, Houston Williams, Sonne Ward, Kasha Scott and Jimmy Roy Stoddart; June 16 – Annette Hillman, Vaughan Ball, Kaylene Shupe, McKell Carpenter and Kalesta Young; June 17 – Colt Smith, Baylee Cherry, Annette Black, Candace Stewart Cope and Jeremy Shaffer; June 18 – Joel Barrientos, Joseph Belnap, McKenzie Rigby, Kimbur Mecham, Rachel Burtenshaw and Theo Taylor; June 19 – Ted Vadnais, Laken Skidmore, Scott Newman, Ely Sullivan, Rick Caudle, Kirk Egbert, Mattea Rogers, Scott Newman and Alex Burns.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: June 14 – Brian and Kathy Hawkes; June 15 – Brady and Presli Hastings, Jeff and Lori Eddins; June 16 – Layne and Babette Soderquist; June 17 – Craig and Patti Bingham, Keith and Jalene Shuldberg, Theo and Rosie Taylor, Roy and Joan Stoddart; June 18 – Shawn and Andi Williams, Jim and Gwen Twitchell; June 19 – KC and Tanae Crump, Lavar and Louise Newman, Dale and Carol Richins.
