Valdez family welcomes a daughter

CLARK COUNTY — Windy days have been the norm around here. Maybe this week we will have a break from the wind. It is time to begin planting crops and gardens. Now that the ground has been dried out with the help of the wind, hopefully planting will go smoothly.
Lambing is finishing up for another season at the US Sheep Station north of Dubois.
Sage grouse are “in the lek.” They are mating. Many mating sites are found in Clark County. It is an amazing process to watch.
The floral design class at Clark County High School, which is taught by Cheyenne Dalling, took orders for Mother’s Day flower arrangements. The flower designs will be available for pick up on May 5 and 6 at the school.
Associated Student Body Officers were elected at CHS on April 14. Student leaders for the 2021-22 school year are President Ellee Shifflett, Vice President Andrea Acosta, Secretary Scottlynn Tavenner, Treasurer Jonathan Hawker, and Activities Manager Rebecca Aguilar.
According to Interim Superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding, the prom on April 10 was well attended and a great evening.
Junior High track season ends on April 22. The Bobcat athletes will compete at a meet in Arco for their final track even this school year.
Clark County High School Rodeo athletes team up with West Jefferson’s team. They had a two-day rodeo in Challis on April 16 and 17. Their next rodeo is two days at West Jefferson on April 23 and 24.
On the school calendar is a “Play-a-Thon” Music Fundraiser of April 27. Contact Music Teacher Michelle Stewart at CCHS for more information.
Representatives of the US Forest Service spoke at CHS last week. Edith Raya and Jarrod Hanson told students mostly about the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program. It is a summer work program for school students. Their presentation was part of Macaela Baker’s senior project.
CCSD counselor Dee Taylor gave classroom lessons at Lindy Ross Elementary about self-control. She used a book named “My Mouth is a Volcano” to help the students understand the power of their words. Taylor works with the students in their classrooms about once a month.
The family of Allyn May had a get together on Easter Sunday. Four of his five children were there along with many grandchildren. The family had dinner together and then an Easter egg hunt outside.
Karen Wilson has returned to her home in Dubois. She spends much of the winter with her daughters and their families in southern Utah. We’re glad to have you back, Karen!
Glad to know that Pat Small in Medicine Lodge is healing up from an accident with a horse the end of February. She had to have surgery on her knee and was not able to walk on that leg until this last week.
Bev and Steve Gilger of Dubois are once again going to Kilgore to work on irrigation for pastures there that are owned by Riverbend Ranches. They reported that there is still snow out at Kilgore.
Pete and Karen McGarry of Hamer had an unexpected meeting with some old friends from Blackfoot on April 12. As they walked into a building on Main Street in Dubois, they saw Gary and Anita Pratt. The Pratt pair had stopped in Dubois on their way to meet friends in Dell, Montana. They stopped to visit with Valeri Frederiksen Steigerwald and got to see other friends as well!
A daughter, Samantha, was born to Maria and Javier Valdez of Dubois. Samantha was born on April 15. She has one older brother, Leo.
The Spanish class at the Clark County Public Library is going well. There are books in Spanish there for people to check out. At the first meeting of the class, it was suggested that those books, that are mostly for children, be used there and at home to learn Spanish. Leader of the class, Dr. Blair Wilding, read the well-known story of The Three Little Bears in Spanish to the class that first meeting. Contact Brenda Laird, the library director, for more information about the Spanish language class.
Idaho Foodbank free food distribution in Dubois is set for April 27. Watch for the truck to be at the county Quonset building on Main Street that morning.
Happy Birthday today to Eva Kozloff; April 22 – Danalee Babcock, Byron Tavenner, Sandra Jacobson, JoEllen Bramwell and Jonny Doherty; April 23 – Jeralin Ricks, Hayden Billman, Jeremy Milloway, Braxton Talamantez, Joann Shenton, Slade Barrett, Mason Fenn and Karen Wilson; April 24 – Bob Sprears, Marco Ramierez, Steven Tweedie, Allen Laird, Selena Torrez, Elisabeth Menzel and Winston Beckman; April 25 – Raubey Babcock, Kodi Egan and Jolene Farley; April 26 – Chrisian Panquerne, Chelsea Lassaline and Damon Johnston; April 27 – Norma Caballero, De Egan, Remi Kellar and Stephanie Williams.
Wedding Anniversary greeting on April 27 to Kenneth and Kristine Russell.
May your garden planting and other spring activities go well. Let me know what you have been up to. Fill me in on some news to share here, please.