Valentine Pasta Bar Party to be held Friday

LEWISVILLE—Congratulations to Kalli Smith, daughter of Leland and Lisa Smith, of Lewisville, and C.J. Day, daughter of Jason and Chandra Day, of Menan, who were recently presented with nice jackets from Scotty’s True Value in Rigby for their involvement with their Young Producer’s I.F.A. Program. Kalli’s goat won the 4-H Grand Champion Market Goat and C.J.’s goat was Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat in the 2018 Jefferson County Fair last fall. Sean Anderson, Scotty’s True Value employee, presented them with their jackets.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Valentine’s Pasta Bar Party. It will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. The whole family is invited to come and enjoy a delicious meal together.
In Menan Stake news, Roger Jones was released as a member of the Stake High Council; he is the new bishop in Lewisville Second Ward. Justin Summers, of the Grant First Ward, was sustained as a new Stake High Councilman.
David and Suanne Ellsworth recently had the opportunity to travel to Italy and attended the Rome LDS Temple Open House.
Collin Squires, son of Orren and Rebecca Squires, recently returned home from his two-year LDS mission to the Colorado Denver North Mission. He will speak at the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 9:00 a.m.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughter of the Utah Pioneers) will hold their February meeting on Monday, Feb. 11, at 1:00 p.m. at the Grant Church. The history will be given by Loa Nebeker, and the lesson, “The Community of Teton,” will be presented by Phyllis Knutson.
Congratulations to Tenley Walker, daughter of Mike and Julie Walker, who was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by her cousin, Trevor Walker, on Feb. 2, at the Menan Stake Center. Many friends and family were on hand for the occasion, including out-of-town relatives, grandmother, Janeale Walker and aunt, Julie Rosier of Price, Utah, and uncle, Jimmy Walker, of Hyde Park, Utah.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of February. It is “Courage To Be You,” by Gail Miller. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor. They would love to have new people come and join in their discussions.
The two Lewisville Wards’ Cub Scouts are having their annual Pinewood Derby on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Lewisville LDS Church. Like last year, the area experts will be here with their track and timing system, so it’s going to be great! Leaders should plan to be there at 5:30 p.m. for set-up. Cub Scouts need to be there at 6:30 p.m. for weigh-ins, and the race will start at 7:00 p.m.
Happy Birthday today to Jolene Stoker, Greg Hayes, Blaine Palmer, Douglas Parker and Rosalie Evans! Other birthdays this week include: Feb. 7 – Brant Barney, Katarina Harper, Shaelyn Reich and Brooklyn Evans; Feb. 8 – Becky Squires, Craig Spackman, Jayson Bloxham and Boone Meyers; Feb. 9 – Maxwell Ridley; Feb. 10 – Nathaniel Dickson, Julie Hanson and Bryken Smith; Feb. 11 – Joyce Briggs, Rosalie Jones and Dallin Mathews; and Feb. 12 – Levi Harper, Yvette Boyce and Britain McCosh.
