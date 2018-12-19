Van Leuvens return from Rome

ROBERTS—The Roberts City Council, City Clerk Gale Scrivner, City Maintenance Manager Rick Lamb, and Mayor B.J. Berlin would like to wish the Roberts community a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year.
Jerry Van Leuven and his wife Krystal, recently got back from a week-long vacation in Rome, Italy. They traveled to visit their son Dallin, to be at his wedding. Dallin Van Leuven met a young lady while he was working in Lebanon. When her father in Rome became ill, she moved back to Italy, where the couple currently resides. Jerry and Krystal enjoyed lots of sightseeing.
Snow parking rules are in effect. Vehicles parked in the city’s right-of-way may be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense. Roberts mayor Robert “BJ” Berlin will issue a proclamation on snow rules on the city Facebook page.
Last week Roberts Elementary held their annual Christmas program. Cammy Harris, the school music teacher, has been working this past month to teach each class two Christmas songs. There was a mixture of traditional songs all the way to Japanese holiday songs. The recorders and other various instruments were donated by families.
Roberts Elementary School lunch is as follows: Dec. 19—Sloppy joe meat on hamburger bun, x-ray vision carrots; Dec. 20—“Award winning” chili, saltine crackers, cinnamon roll; Dec. 21—Ham and cheese sandwich, farm fresh tomato soup, groovy green beans. Lunch is served with fruit and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Dec. 19—Marvin Harell, Rick Davis; Dec. 20—Kaden Wright, Jacob Lamb, Sedar Beckman, Jasmine Weighall; Dec. 21—Richard Gilchrist; Dec. 23—Jeb Wright, Myron Harris, Tannis Robison; Dec. 24—Liliana Perez, Skyler Putnam; Juan Islas, Holly Beltran.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.