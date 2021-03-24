MENAN — Payton VanSteenkiste recently received his mission call. He’s been called to serve in the St. Louis Missouri Mission.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: March 29 – Crispy Corn Dog, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 30 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzila mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: March 25 – Mikelle Bronson; March 26 – Melissa Rhodehouse.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.