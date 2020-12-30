MENAN — Payton VanSteenkiste, son of Mike and Sarah VanSteenkiste, has signed a contract to play football with BYU. He graduates from Rigby High School May 2021. He will be starting school at BYU when he comes back from his mission.
The Menan 2nd Ward Young Women will be doing a Winter Camp Dec. 29 and 30 at LaBelle Lake. At this time, there are no details as of where they’re meeting and what time they’re leaving. Please check with the Young Women’s Presidency for more details closer to the activity.
The Menan Stake will be having baptisms Jan. 2 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times. If you attend a baptism, please wear a mask to keep everyone around you safe during COVID–19.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, due to New Years Eve and New Years Day.
The Rigby Family History Center, which serves the Menan Stake, will be opening again for staff only from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4. It will be open to patrons from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. January 11 through all of January. The mid–shift will be open in February if everything’s going ok. The evening shift will follow at a later date.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for the week is: Jan. 4 – Dynamite Enchiladas, whole wheat breadstick, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 5 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 3 – LeeAnn Sauer; Jan.5 – Darlene Hancock.
If there’s anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.