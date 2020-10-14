MENAN — The Jefferson School District #251 will be offering a Love and Logic class starting at 7 :00 p.m. Oct. 14 at Jefferson Elementary School. It will be a six week course. If you have any other questions, please contact Rob Close at 208-745-0758 or you can e-mail him at rclose@jsd251.org. All District COVID-19 protocol will be followed.

Would you like a Verizon Tower in Menan? Please join The Facebook Group Verizon Tower in Menan Idaho and let your voice be heard.

The Jefferson School District #251 will be offering lunches and breakfast for the next day on Fridays. If you want to pick up lunch and breakfast, please fill out a one form out for each of your students, that’s available on www.jefferson251.org every week. They need to be ordered by 12:00 p.m. on Thursdays. They will be distributed from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following locations: Roberts Elementary (Cafeteria doors), Midway Elementary (West side of the building), Cotton Wood Elementary (North East corner of the building) and Rigby Middle School (Cafeteria doors).

The Midway Elementary School Lunch for this week is: Oct. 14 – Chicken Fajita, steamed broccoli, garbanzo beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 15 – Hearty Chicken Soup, garlic toast, mozzarella cheese stick, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 16 – Walking Taco w/ Dortios, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 19 – Italian Dunker Cheesy Bread, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 20 – Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.

Happy Birthday to: Oct. 10 – Jessica Livermont; Oct. 17 – Laykn Walker; Oct. 19 – Anita Cottle; Oct. 20 – KaDee Kimmel.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.