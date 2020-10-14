MENAN — The Jefferson School District #251 will be offering a Love and Logic class starting at 7 :00 p.m. Oct. 14 at Jefferson Elementary School. It will be a six week course. If you have any other questions, please contact Rob Close at 208-745-0758 or you can e-mail him at rclose@jsd251.org. All District COVID-19 protocol will be followed.
•
Would you like a Verizon Tower in Menan? Please join The Facebook Group Verizon Tower in Menan Idaho and let your voice be heard.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will be offering lunches and breakfast for the next day on Fridays. If you want to pick up lunch and breakfast, please fill out a one form out for each of your students, that’s available on www.jefferson251.org every week. They need to be ordered by 12:00 p.m. on Thursdays. They will be distributed from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following locations: Roberts Elementary (Cafeteria doors), Midway Elementary (West side of the building), Cotton Wood Elementary (North East corner of the building) and Rigby Middle School (Cafeteria doors).
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch for this week is: Oct. 14 – Chicken Fajita, steamed broccoli, garbanzo beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 15 – Hearty Chicken Soup, garlic toast, mozzarella cheese stick, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 16 – Walking Taco w/ Dortios, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 19 – Italian Dunker Cheesy Bread, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 20 – Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 10 – Jessica Livermont; Oct. 17 – Laykn Walker; Oct. 19 – Anita Cottle; Oct. 20 – KaDee Kimmel.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.