Born May 24, 1925, Dan McKenzie graduated from high school in 1943 at the peak of World War II and had dreams of flying and joining the Air Force.
He had been instilled with a deep sense of patriotism from a father who served in World War I, was drafted into World War II, and served as chairman of the draft board for the remainder of his life.
So at the exam, McKenzie’s dreams were initially dashed when they discovered he was colorblind.
“But the army didn’t have any qualms about taking someone who was colorblind and I loved the army,” he said.
Basic training was quite strenuous for a newly-graduated, out-of-shape teenager from Alden, near Sheridan, Mont.
After 17 weeks of physically-demanding rigorous training, marching and working in a rifle squad, McKenzie was amazed at his transformation.
“I was pretty proud of myself,” he said. “In as good of shape as any soldier I worked with.”
One of those soldiers was an officer that he worked alongside of, pulling guard duty as much as 24 hours a day. The officer was impressed and asked McKenzie if he planned to become a commissioned officer.
“I planned to be a regular soldier,” he said, “I was making $34 a month. He was making three times as much, plus he had better opportunities. I put in an application for officer training. That started me on a new path.”
He did another 17 weeks of officer training and was promoted to first lieutenant and then was assigned to a battalion for officers’ training.
“I was on orders to go to Japan when the nuclear bombs were dropped,” he said.
He said he did go to Hiroshima and saw the devastation and aftermath for himself.
He and his men were assigned to dismantle and destroy a lot of Japanese military equipment that was stored in an area like a football field. They would cut up the cannons and torch the military equipment to make it useless.
“We dismantled and destroyed a lot of equipment,” he said.
One memorable event that happened while there was playing baseball against a Japanese team and working with athletes from Japan to clean up the area.
“I was there for 18 months,” McKenzie said. “I had a good career in the Army. I got promotions in the service and a good job in the infantry.”
He was promoted to second lieutenant. But while his career flourished, his personal life was going downhill. While in Japan he got a devastating Dear John letter from his wife, suing for divorce.
“That hit me pretty hard,” he said.
When he went home he had to decide whether to stay in the army or get discharged. He went back in the army as a trainee for future officers to get them commissioned at Fort Hood, Texas. He also went to college while he was in the army.
Eventually, the commissioned officer left military life behind. He went to work for General Electric in Texas, but he heard they were doing work developing military weapons at several nuclear reactor plants in Idaho.
“I wanted to come back to Idaho, being close to Montana,” he said.
In 1959, not long after he began working at the Idaho National Laboratory site, he met his wife, and married Dollie McKenzie in 1961.
“Dan and I were both 36 when we got married,” she said.
They had two children. They have a daughter in Idaho Falls who is married with five children and seven grand-children, and a son in California who recently retired from a high-powered government development company that installed night-vision cameras for the military into cars.
Dan McKenzie retired from the site at age 65 in 1990.
“It’s been a good life for us,” Dollie McKenzie said.
Her husband was actively involved in Veterans of Foreign Wars. They put on military funerals, including a gun salute.
“He’s been a member most of his life with the Rigby veterans until his health went downhill about a year ago,” she said. “He’s a very patriotic person, I can tell you that!”