Born Feb. 18, 1932, in Philadelphia, Evan J. Tibbott grew up loving the outdoors and spending time in his family’s cabin in the Appalachian Mountains.
“From there I went to Penn State for a while in meteorology, but got a call to take my military physical,” he said. “So I decided to enlist in the Air Force.”
After enlisting in the Air Force in March 1953, Tibbott was sent to Basic Training in Upstate New York and Technical Training in Chanute Field, Ill. Following his training, Tibbott was sent to the Sondrestrom Air Force Base Greenland that was established during World War II after numerous European countries were occupied by Nazi Germany.
“I had duty at the Arctic Circle in Greenland,” he said. “They put me in the field that I wanted to go into, which was weather and weather observance.”
The base was reopened during the Cold War to help warn North America if the Soviet Union had bombers crossing the North Pole.
While in Greenland, Tibbott was tasked with recording various weather information ranging from daily maximum and minimum temperatures to snow temperature and hardness.
“We sent out our information in code on Teletype to other military installations and civilian,” he said. “We received information from other bases and decoded it. This information was plotted on six hourly weather maps from the eastern Pacific to western Europe every six hours.”
On days off he said they often went on hiking trips into the high Tundra above the base.
“That was our only recreation.”
Tibbott spent a year near the ice cap, before the Air Force had him relocated. He said they would only allow them to remain isolated for one year before they were reassigned. He was transferred to the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Mont.
“I wanted to stay longer because I liked the work I was doing, I was right where I wanted to be,” he said.
He would go on to spend the remaining three years of his military experience in Great Falls. During this time, Tibbott was asked to remain in the military to train others, however due to family matters he declined. In 1963 he officially retired from the military.
“That is when I decided to stay in the west,” Tibbott said.
After the military Tibbott worked in various meteorological and outdoor capacities, beginning as a forest fire look-out in 1964. He was stationed in multiple locations spread throughout western Montana and northern Idaho.
“I would say I found my life out here,” he said.
Since 1964, Tibbott has been highly involved in Natural Resource Stewardship Projects with the Upper Snake Chapter of Idaho Master Naturalists, is a volunteer for the United States Forest Service in the Mesa Falls area of the Targhee National Forest and works as a camp host at Harriman State Park.
“I am one of the four founders of the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol in 1974,” he said. “I still help people learn how to cross country ski.”
Now 87-years-old, Tibbott is still an avid cross country skier and meteorologist. For the last 10 years he has been providing daily temperature and precipitation readings to the local news station.
“Recently I have been helping teach 4th graders Nordic skiing at Ucon Elementary School,” he said. “I am a cooperative weather observer for NOAA’s National Weather Service and provide daily observations to the Pocatello District Office which is in-turn transmitted to the National Climate Center in North Carolina.”
Tibbott has lived in Rigby the last 24 years.