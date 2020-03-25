Veteran of the Month: Gale Ossmen

Gale Ossmen, a seaman in the Navy, was stationed at a Naval Operating Base on Quam when the Korean War broke out.
“I was the next ship to come home," he said. "I saw my name on that list and they froze me there. I joined for three years and had to do four.”
Instead of the18-month tour of Guam he signed up for, the war caused 9 ½ months to be added to his service for a total tour of 27 ½ months.
“I didn’t think I would get sent to Korea,” Ossmen said “I got froze on Guam for 9 ½ months and I didn’t think I needed to do anything else.”
The Korean War erupted on June 25, 1950, when 75,000 soldiers from the North invaded territory in the south. After WWII, Korea was divided along the 38th parallel, with the Soviets occupying the northern zone, and the United States occupying the southern zone.
An estimated 2.5 million people died during the conflict. When the war ended on July 27, 1953, Korea remained divided.
Ossmen, who was born and raised in Rigby and was a 1947 graduate of Rigby High School, went into the Navy in 1948.
“Me and a friend of mine decided to go into the Navy when I was just 17 years old," he said. "I got accepted and he didn’t. So I went in.”
He trained in San Diego and then went to Guam. After Guam he went to the East Coast on the ship the U.S.S. Everglades. The ship cut through Panama and then docked in Norfolk, Va., where Ossmen was stationed for another year.
Ossmen’s main job was as Molder in the ship’s foundry. He also worked at the foundry on Guam at the naval base.
“Oh, we made a lot of things in the foundry,” Ossmen said. “We had to make lots of things. Anything they wanted, we made it. We had some guys there that were pretty smart and they knew how, so they taught me.”
“I haven’t done much of it since then,” he said.
Ossmen said every day of his military service seemed different.
“Some days we were out at sea to shoot cannons and the big guns. Other days we worked in the foundry on the ship,” he said. “Those were the two main things. It’s hard to remember. I’m almost 90."
While on Guam, he spent a lot of time working in the foundry, but he also had to pull duty for the base, often going to the water’s edge watching for people coming in or going out, he said.
Ossmen went home after serving in Virginia, and his extended service was over. But he said his life has been enriched from serving in the military. He especially enjoyed the camaraderie later on when he served as commander of the VFW post in Rigby a couple of times.
He went on to live a full life.
“I finally got married in 1957,” Ossmen said.
He and his wife Annie had six children. They went to California, where Ossmen plastered pools for a living for 16 ½ years.
Although he said it was an enjoyable profession, he and his wife who were both from Rigby, were thrilled to return to the area when Ossmen was able to work for the Rigby School District as a maintenance man, a job he held until he retired.
“I fixed furnaces and checked all the schools and made sure everything worked right,” he said. “It was good to get back to Rigby.”
Ossmen said he is proud to have served his country.
“I feel good about my country and I would defend it if I had to,” he said.