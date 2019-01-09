Longtime Rigby resident and a mainstay at countless military funerals and services, Jerry Jensen passed away Dec. 28, 2018 at the age of 91. Prior to his death, Jensen served in the United States Navy for over 40 years.
Born to parents Olof and Carrie Jensen, on July 20, 1927, Jensen did what only a few veterans accomplished in a military career, serve in three major military conflicts that helped shape the 20th Century.
Jensen served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam throughout his 42-year military career that began when he was only 17-years-old.
Being only 14-years-old when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Jensen feared the war would be over by the time he would be old enough to join. At the age of 17 ½ Jensen joined the Navy in January of 1945.
Jensen’s son, Ryan “Ole” said his father wasn’t deployed to Europe or the South Pacific which disappointed him at the time. During his two years Jensen served as a medic in Monterey Bay in California.
Jensen served during WWII until he was discharged in 1946. In the same year, he met Enid, of whom he married on Sept. 26, 1947. They remained married until her passing in 2010.
Following WWII Jensen remained in the Naval Reserve and was recalled into the Navy in 1950 for the Korean War.
During the Korean War, Ole said his father again served as a Medic on Monterey Bay.
After the Korean War, Jensen served with the 116th Engineering Battalion during the Vietnam War where he and his battalion completed 22 projects including reconstruction of the Phan Thiet airfield and had 26 projects under construction in their first nine months in Vietnam.
They cleared over 1,000 acres of jungle, repaired bridges, replaced bridges, repaired thousands of barrel tanks, cleared minefields, constructed over 14,000 square feet of administrative buildings and over 18,000 square feet of mess halls, produced millions of potable gallons of water, and all in addition to civic action and moving supplies and equipment.
The battalion’s main mission was to clear and repair roads including Highway I, a major north-south supply route. They also built bases, and taught English to children ages 10 to 16.
“At the time I was 41 and they (battalion) thought I was an awfully old guy,” Jensen told The Jefferson Star last year.
Headquartered in Idaho Falls, the Idaho National Guard battalion was comprised of Company A from Rigby, Company B from Rexburg and surrounding areas, Company C of St. Anthony, Ashton and Driggs, and Company D of Grangeville and Orofino. They served from May 1968 to September 1969 and were the only National Guard unit to remain intact during the war.
In December 1973 Jensen served in the Pentagon to assist on a project in Washington D.C. Ole said his father worked at the Pentagon for eight years where he developed a new training concept that is still implemented today.
After numerous other projects, Jensen retired from the military on July 19, 1987.
Prior to his wife’s death in 2010, the two had three children.
Jensen remarried in 2016 to Betty Bailey who he met on New Year’s Eve 2013.
“Jerry is a special person and one who is very patriotic towards our country. He honors our veterans at funerals in participating in the military services and on Memorial Day participating in the flag ceremony,” Betty wrote in a letter.
In June 2018, to honor all of his military accomplishments, Jensen was invited to Washington D.C. to participate in the Honor Flight. The Honor Flight program gives veterans the opportunity to visit the many war memorials in the nation’s capital.
“It was fast but it was overwhelming,” Jensen told The Jefferson Star in June. “It’s a wonderful tribute to veterans.”
Jensen was residing in his winter home in Yuma, Ariz. when he passed away.