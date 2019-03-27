Jim Wetzel doesn’t miss the ocean.
As a radio operator in the Navy during WWII, Wetzel spent two years on the ship.
“The interesting thing is in two years, nobody ever got off the ship—nobody. I found out that the ocean is a really big pond of water,” he said. “Now lots of people go on cruises. I don’t want to go on a cruise!”
But his WWII experience was a good one.
“It was one of those experiences I wouldn’t do again for a nickel, but one I wouldn’t give up for a $100 million,” he said. “I’m glad I had that opportunity.”
“I found out people can get along if they wanted to,” he said.
With a racial mix of African Americans, Spanish, Italians, and whites, who worked together, ate together, slept together and played together for two straight years, they all got along well—no arguments, no fights. But as soon as they got off the ship, fighting commenced.
“At the time, we were all fighting the same cause,” he said.
Wetzel was born in Clark in Jefferson County, halfway between Rigby and Ririe, on January 6, 1925, to John Howard and Ellen Maude Wetzel. He graduated from Rigby High School in May of 1943. With World War II in full swing, he had no choice but to enlist. He wanted to go into the Army, but Uncle Sam said they needed him in the Navy.
An older brother, David, served in the Marines. He never came back. A younger brother, Sam, dropped out of high school and enlisted in the Air Force. He did come back.
The fall of 1943, Wetzel went to boot camp up near Coeur d’Alene. Soon after, he was assigned to be a radio operator and he completed four or five months of training learning Morse code.
“I kind of enjoyed it,” he said. “I can still send some of it from memory after all these years.”
From there, he boarded a ship headed for Pearl Harbor and then the ship he was assigned to, which was a navy tanker hauling fuel.
“We stayed in the war zone all the time, giving fuel to the ships that needed it,” he said.
They moved through the Pacific, bombing and taking over islands so they would have control of air strips that would enable them to fly to Japan without having to refuel.
“I think that changed the tide of the war, bringing us closer with decent air fields,” he said.
But the Japanese fought more fiercely the closer they got. Kamikaze planes armed with explosives would fly suicide missions right into ships and tankers to halt their forward progress. Since Wetzel was on the bridge, he saw the horrors firsthand as nearby ships would get hit and catch fire. He knew water was gushing in below with the top engulfed in flames. He relayed the messages to the captain and saw it for himself.
“It made me so mad—like I wanted to kill everybody. And then cry—because so many young men were cooked alive. It’s nasty,” he said.
As they approached Japan, the Navy divided, with many going to Iwo Jima, and his group going to Okinawa.
“Okinawa was the bloodiest battle in the whole Pacific,” Wetzel said. “The Germans would sometimes surrender but the Japs did not surrender. They fought right to the death. We had to literally kill them all to take over the land. I didn’t want to kill anybody. I just didn’t want them to kill me first.”
The atomic bombs were dropped while he was in Okinawa waiting to go to Japan. Finally, the Japanese realized they couldn’t win and unconditionally surrendered.
With the war over, most soldiers were sent home; first according to length of service and then entire units. Wetzel’s ship was left in charge of the harbor until April 1946. Instead of heading back through Pearl Harbor and then California, their ship was sent through the Panama Canal to New Orleans, and then diverted to Virginia. Wetzel had to take a train clear across the United States to Washington and then finally home to Idaho.
“Things had changed so much,” he said. “I was three years older. One of the biggest surprises was the ladies were wearing makeup and had colored fingernails. I hadn’t seen a lady since 1943.”
Wetzel worked construction for a few years and then worked at the site on a nuclear-powered airplane. He retired after 34 years.
He met his wife Maureen, who was from Rexburg. They had three children, 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
“She was the prettiest girl in town and I was the luckiest guy in town,” he said. “We’ve been married almost 67 years and we take care of each other.
Now at 96, Wetzel belongs to the Veterans of Foreign War Post 1004 in Rigby, and he helps provide military rites at funerals. He has been a member for 65 years.
“The families really appreciate it but I’m getting too old to do it,” he said. “But I’ve had a lot of good experiences so I’m glad I’m able to participate.”
Like most veterans, Wetzel has no desire to brag about his service. In fact, his children always wondered why he didn’t talk about it. He loves his country and he is grateful for the upswing of patriotism he sees when he attends parades or veterans assemblies.
“When they wave, it makes it all worth it,” he said.