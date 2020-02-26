As a young girl, Kathy McOmber, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Nurse Corps, loved to care for her sister and play nurse to her dolls.
“I enjoyed that and knew that was what I wanted to do,” McOmber said.
After her second year of college, she had depleted her scholarships, grants, savings and even loans. To continue her goal of getting her nursing degree, she met with Army recruiters and enlisted. Her nursing degree was paid for with an obligatory three years to follow.
“I graduated in 1974, so I didn’t have to go to Vietnam, but I worked with a lot of those who served in Vietnam,” McOmber said.
She was assigned to the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX, leaving her birthplace of Lyons, New York.
“It was a good place to learn for a new nurse,” she said.
The facility was enormous. Many of the soldiers struggled with emotional problems as much as physical ailments. Many turned to drugs because they didn’t like what they saw and what they were doing in Vietnam.
“We listened as much as anything else,” she said. “They did a lot of venting.”
McOmber ended up serving five and a half years of active duty and 15 ½ years of reserves.
“The military has been good for me,” she said. “I learned things and did things and went place I never would have thought about going. And I was able to ‘be all that you can be.’”
While in the reserves, she served one weekend a month and two weeks out of the year. Those two weeks could involve field exercises where they could set up a hospital and practice wearing protective gear in case of chemical or biological warfare. Sometimes she would teach, using the many certificates she acquired through the years.
McOmber said the two weeks could be spent in Massachusetts, Denver, Ft. Hood or Ft. Sam Houston.
“It just depended on what they set up for us,” she said.
In 1991, with two weeks advanced notice, she was sent to Desert Storm to serve in either Germany or Saudi Arabia. The war broke while she flew over the ocean and mid-flight, the decision was made. She would serve in Germany.
“It was January and we had to pack for cold weather in Germany or warm weather in Saudi Arabia,” McOmber said. “I would have been fine either way. I signed up for the military to serve.”
She was mostly assigned to labor and delivery for the wives who stayed behind. She loved it and would later work in labor and delivery at EIRMC for 17 years.
During her near five-months in Germany, she had the opportunity to travel and sightsee. She went to Neuschwanstein Castle, a city a thousand years old, to the Black Forest, and Dachau, a concentration camp.
“Dachau brought tears to my eyes,” she said. “It broke my heart.”
She also traveled to Austria, Lichtenstein, and even made it to Holland during the tulip festival.
But she had to leave five children, ages 9 to 16, behind, and in not a good situation, she said. She felt blessed that Desert Storm was of short duration.
“My kids needed me. So it was difficult for them as well as for me,” McOmber said. “Back then we had snail mail and a phone that cost a lot. So we wrote lots of letters.”
She retired in 1993 as a lieutenant colonel before they could deploy her once again.
“The main reason I retired after 21 years in the military is they were threatening to send me to another war zone,” she said. “I could not leave my children again.”
In 1995, she remarried, and her husband Lonnie McOmber, who had also recently retired from the Air Force, had just been accepted to Ricks College in Rexburg. The family left Texas and moved to Idaho without any arrangements for jobs or housing. Fortunately, both found jobs within three weeks and bought a house within four weeks.
So they only had to live in a hotel with four of their children for a short time.
“We’ve been here 25 years and we love Rigby,” McOmber said. “I am very proud to be an American. I cry whenever I hear Lee Greenwood’s ‘I’m Proud to be an American. I’m proud to be in this country. We’re given the chance to make our voice heard.”
Doing her family genealogy, she has read about relatives who fought in the Revolutionary Ward, the Civil War and the War of 1812. Her great-great-grandfather was in Washington, D.C. when President Lincoln was shot.
“How awesome,” McOmber said. “My family goes back to the 1600s on several lines. How can I not be proud to be in this country?”