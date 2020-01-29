Six days after graduating from Rigby High School in 1972, Kevin Anderson of Lewisville decided to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining the Navy.
It was a decision that would have positive lasting effects on the rest of his life, and lead to many opportunities and fascinating life experiences.
“I wouldn’t swap it for anything,” he said.
The Vietnam War was still going on, and originally Anderson wanted to be a ship gunner. But he was told that the helicopter gunner’s life expectancy was seven minutes. He had a wife, having married his high school sweetheart, Gayle, in 1972, so he promptly changed his mind. In fact, when asked for volunteers for gunner, out of the company of 76 no one stepped forward. The commander thanked them and left.
Anderson decided to be a machinist mate and attended Boot Camp in San Diego followed by machinist school in Chicago. Gayle was able to follow him around the U.S. and the couple went on to have three children.
After machinist school, Anderson returned to San Diego, where he was dry docked and spent time along the coast in California. In 1973 they deployed to the West Bank in the Western Pacific. The ship he served in had just come into port from Vietnam and was supposed to return, but Anderson never did make it to Vietnam.
“Some days I wish we would have went,” he said.
One interesting experience happened when the Israeli Missile Crisis occurred and they were supposed to leave for Israel within 12 hours. Half of the engine room was torn apart for maintenance. They couldn’t operate without a second lube oil pump and so Anderson and his crew had to get the materials and put it all back together. They worked for 72 hours without sleep. But they did it. They got halfway down the coast of South American when the crisis was resolved and they turned back around to San Diego.
But his tour of the Western Pacific did include Hawaii, the Philippines, Guam, several cities in Taiwan and Japan, and Hong Kong.
“I got to see quite a few things. It was very interesting,” he said. “It was a very good experience.”
He said Hawaii was always fun, but he didn’t have much money, making only $252 a month and having a wife to support. But he still enjoyed sight seeing, and the benefits the Navy offered made up for the pay, he said.
“One of the things I did that I kind of take pride in was when I was Engineering Watt Supervisor, I was in control of four engineering spaces and I was only 19 or 20 at the time,” he said. “Basically I was running a power plant the size of what would light up Idaho Falls.”
“It was kind of a neat thing,” he said. “You take on a lot of responsibility. They give you a lot of responsibility.”
While in control of the engine room, he had 37 people reporting to him.
“Otherwise I only had 10 under me,” he said.
The leadership skills served him well after he left the Navy in 1974.
He worked construction from 1975 until 1986. Then he joined the team for security at Idaho National Laboratory. In 1987, he became an instructor. In 1989, he became leader of the firearm section running the gun range at the site. He outlined firearms training for all the other facilities in the U.S. and was able to travel to them.
In 2004, he returned to working construction and became the labor training coordinator in Idaho Falls until retiring in 2016. He taught construction and safety skills and also helped with training in Oregon and Washington.
In 1982, he joined the Central Fire District as a firefighter. Four years later he also became an EMT. He worked his way up to captain, and in 2013, he became the battalion chief of Lewisville. He served in the fire department for 31 years.
“That was because of the Navy,” he said. “I credit the Navy because of the discipline and skills I learned.”
“In boot camp and fire school, they put us in situations that aren’t real friendly,” he said. “They flood the space and you have to get out of it. Or they put you in a room and light the room on fire. You can’t panic, you’ve got to get out of this situation.”
If they left the room, they had to start over. They learned to work together and get the job done.
When on ship, daily they would announce where the nearest land was located. When near the coast of California, they would say “Land due east,” 27 miles out. But in the middle of the Pacific, they would announce the nearest land as seven miles away — straight down, he said.
“When on ship, if you got a fire, you’ve got to put it out. The ship is all you’ve got,” he said.
So he credits the Navy for the training, techniques, skills and discipline he learned and passed along while an instructor training other firefighters.
He figures between his job, the site and labor training, he trained several thousand people. He said interacting with them was the fun part of his job.
“If you don’t know what you want to do, serve in the military. I really recommend that to kids,” he said.