When you are a century old, details of earlier decades get a little fuzzy.
Lloyd Gneiting, a World War II veteran, can only remember why he earned two or three of the five bronze stars on his uniform.
But he remembers being one of the first to land at Normandy Beachhead.
He remembers the fighting at Battle of the Bulge being much, much worse and more intense than Normandy.
He remembers being on the front lines for a year, with few survivors on the front lines.
And he remembers being shot at many, many times.
“There were several close calls,” he said. “There’s very few that lived in the outfit I was in. You don’t have much of a chance on the front lines and I spent over a year on the front lines. The Good Lord saved me and protected me.”
He also remembers being in a daze the entire first year he came home.
“I saw heavy combat and it was too much,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to go where I was. And I hope nobody else has to go through what I went through.”
Gneiting was born March 20, 1919 in Garfield, Idaho. He graduated from Ucon High School, where he was a track and basketball standout athlete. He joined the Army for a year and got out, but a year after the war broke out he was to be drafted, so he reenlisted as a combat engineer.
When he wasn’t fighting on the front lines, Gneiting’s job as a combat engineer was to build bridges and maintain roads, he said.
He served mostly in Germany, France and Czechoslovakia and most notably under General George S. Patton at Normandy Beach.
“I got one bronze star for landing on Normandy Beachhead,” Gneiting said.
He said he got a second bronze star at the end of WWII in Czechoslovakia when fought in a battle with the Russian army.
“Germany didn’t want the Russian army coming into Germany,” Gneiting said.
He said a third bronze star was received for being in the Battle of the Bulge and then two more bronze stars for other major battles he fought in.
“He’s not able to remember every detail because it’s been so long,” said Ellen Gneiting, his wife.
The Gneitings have been married for 72 years and have three children and multiple grandchildren.
When asked what he liked about serving in the military, Gneiting answered, “Nobody likes stuff like that. If there was any liking it was the joy of the people being liberated. And I still get compliments for my service.”
“He gets handshakes every time he goes out in public,” Ellen Gneiting said.
On a recent trip to Arizona, the airplane staff announced a WWII veteran was on the airplane. Three quarters of the passengers shook his hand. The airline stewardess wanted a picture with him.
“It makes him feel he is worth something,” Ellen Gneiting said.
Both feel a stirring sense of patriotism that stemmed from WWII.
“I have a deep sense of patriotism. Whenever we sang ‘America the Beautiful’ or ‘My Country ‘Tis of Thee’ we would all tear up,” Ellen Gneiting said.
But being a veteran was very difficult at first. All of Gneiting’s records were destroyed in a fire, and for four or five years he received no recognition or credit for the sacrifices he made and for being one of a handful of survivors out of the 900 in his battalion.
“That was a joy when they found record of him,” Ellen Gneiting said.
Lloyd Gneiting farmed with his father when the war ended, raising potatoes, hay and cattle. He sold Farm Bureau Insurance for awhile and then became the city clerk in Rigby, a job he loved so much he kept putting off retirement.
“He enjoyed the people in Rigby,” Ellen Gneiting said. “It was quite a joy for him to visit with these people in Rigby.”
“They call us the greatest generation. I think that’s great,” she said.