Veteran of the Month: Robert Close

Robert Close takes his military service and the education he received because of it very seriously.
“I was grateful for the opportunity of serving our great nation and would be willing to take it to the grave if need be,” he said.
Close was born in 1956 and grew up in Las Vegas, graduating from Valley High School. His parents later moved to Pocatello. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and went to college. But engineering was hard and he dropped out. He was working construction in Denver, Colo., when he met his wife.
Close and his wife were barely scraping by when a friend introduced them to the benefits and education to be had in the Air Force. Close went right to the recruiter’s office and signed up.
“It’s never a dull moment in the Air Force,” Close said. “It was a good place to start, stable paycheck, do your job, and grow your family. It worked out really well for me.”
The goal was to attain his education and serve in the military for six years.
“It took 10,” he said. “They paid 90 percent of my education. Then it went to 75 percent. I earned a master’s degree in 10 years, and it saved me a lot of money.”
Close worked his first seven years at George Air Force Base California in the Mojave Dessert over the hill from San Bernardino California. Close’s job was to maintain the F4 Phantom fighter jet.
“We lost several pilots and fighter jets during our seven years at George Air Force Base,” Close said. “Two jets crashed into each other directly overhead of our home and started small fires all over the Mojave Desert. I helped in the recovery of some of the top-secret electronic systems.”
His family then opted to go overseas. They spent two years in Zweibrucken, Gemany, near Ramstein AFB and Kaiserslautern Army Base. Close’s assignment was maintenance of multi-million dollar equipment for spying on enemy radar systems throughout Europe.
Two years later he was sent to Bentwaters, England, near Ipswich. There, he maintained A-10 air-to-ground jets as an active defense against USSR forces.
“When we elected to join for four more years we were given a benefit of money and time off to travel,” Close said. “We went on an all paid family tour to Israel for a week. We got to see many of the historic sights like the Wailing Wall, the Sea of Galilee, Jericho, the Golan Heights, and we stayed in a hotel near the Red Sea, which we were able to swim in. It was a great vacation and was a sweet memory and a good rest from the ongoing work of the Air Force, which can be stressful.”
While in service, he had the opportunity to work on aircraft like R-F4C jet fighters, which can transform into multi-million dollar radar recording aircraft. An A-10 thunderbolt, or Wart-Hog, was designed for close up ground support—a real tank destroyer.
“The Gatling gun can literally slow down the aircraft when being fired,” Close said. “It was so deadly during the Gulf War that when they arrived in the battle field the enemy would get out of their vehicle and run for safety.”
The F4-G Jet fighters were also armed with additional radar following missiles that would follow the radar back to the missile launching guns and take them out.
“I worked on chaff and flare systems and displays that would warn the pilot of all radar and enemy radar threats in their area. I also got to work on the RF-4C reconnaissance aircraft and maintained the systems that could triangulate the exact locations of hostile countries long range radar station and defense systems,” he said.
Close worked in a maintenance squadron as the electronic countermeasure specialist where they would daily maintain 20 or so aircraft so they were ready to fly.
They would have two to three week trainings in various places in Europe. Whenever the pilots had to fly and get to know new areas, Close and his maintenance squadron would go along to service the aircraft.
Besides aircraft maintenance, Close spent time in base maneuvers in 12-hour shifts pretending they were in a war situation. They would sit all night in bunkers, sometimes wearing chemical warfare suits.
When the Persian Gulf War started, it was definitely a different experience to be in a war as opposed to training exercises, he said. The first wave of his base unit went for three months. The next three months were spent watching out for the safety of the Kurds.
“Training for war at home is intense, but the reality of war comes when you realize that there is a foe within striking distance and has their missiles, bombs and armies hastening to try and kill you,” Close said. “It became real to me when I was walking under an A-10 that was loaded with live bombs and missiles during the three months I served at Dhahran Airfield. It is a Royal Saudi Air Force Base. Suddenly all the training with training devices became more important. My life and the life of many are really attached to all you did. The adrenaline flows and the intensity is doubled when in a battle zone.”
Close gives credit to his wife for making his time in service easier on him.
“My sweet wife has been such a big part of my success in the Air Force and through out our life,” Close said. “She has made a stressful life much smoother and steady. She was always there and willing to be supportive of what ever I was called to do.”
They were able to travel to some nice places such as Paris, France, Yugoslavia, Pordenone, Italy, through the Alps, Belgium, London, England, the English Channel and other place through out the States such as Mesa, Arizona, Biloxi, Mississippi, and San Antonio Texas.
During his military service, the Close family had two more children and Close was able to spend his extra time taking college classes at night and on the weekends. He obtained a two-year degree at George Air Force Base from Victor Valley Community College, a bachelors degree from Southern Illinois University in Electronic Management, and a masters degree from Boston University in Educational Counseling.
Close returned to civilian life in May of 1992. He has now served 28 years in the Jefferson School district. He has worked at many schools, but most recently at the Jefferson Elementary.
“I can honestly say that it was worth the effort to obtain my degree in education as it has been a glorious experience working with the wonderful children and families and faculty of the great area of Jefferson County,” he said. “I have really enjoyed the opportunity of wearing my military uniform to our schools on Veterans Day. I hope it will give the students a taste of the pride and honor that we should have for those who gave or who are willing to give their life for our protection."
Sally Close said military wives are often in the background, unacknowledged but they are the ones keeping things going and moving a lot. It takes a lot of work and dedication but there are many rewards and benefits, she said.
“It was a really growing experience,” she said. “We did things that others who never left the States didn’t ever have the opportunity to do. It was a great experience, especially for the kids, to see Europe and learn German in the schools. The people are so gracious. We made friends for life. It’s worth all the difficulties.”
Close fondly remembers his time in the military and the opportunities he received in his education with the backing of his family, who followed him around the world.
“Hats off to my wife and children who hung in there, made the best of the situation, and supported me in my mission all over the world. They too are real American heroes,” Close said.