Veteran of the Month: Ron Derrick

Although drafted into the Army in 1966 nearly the very minute he was out of school, Ron Derrick’s paperwork got lost and he never did make it to Vietnam where they intended to send him.
“For some reason the paperwork got mislaid and I never did go over to Vietnam,” he said. “I didn’t do cartwheels or anything, but I didn’t feel bad about it.”
Derrick worked in communications as a radio operator and was stationed in Germany during his years of active duty. Because of a shortage of radio operators he was on duty nearly every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“I did my two years and came home. I enjoyed my time and I’m glad I served,” he said. “Germany was a beautiful country.”
Derrick married Bird Norton in 1967 and she was able to take a semester off from college and join him in Germany for three months.
Bird Derrick’s father served in World War II, her oldest brother served in the Army Rangers in Vietnam, she had a cousin who lost his life in Vietnam, another brother served in the Army in Germany and her youngest brother served in the Aviation Brigade during Desert Storm in Kuwait.
“So she came from a military background and we are very veteran oriented,” Ron Derrick said.
Both Ron and Bird Derrick have served for more than 40 years with the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. Both have served one term as national chaplains—a one-year, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“As far as we know, we are the only husband and wife team who have served in that capacity,” Ron Derrick said. “It’s been an honor to serve.”
He currently serves as commander for Post 20 in Rigby, referred to as the Lloyd Crystal Post.
“Most posts are named after a veteran somewhere along the line,” he said.
Derrick felt good about joining the military.
“I actually was drafted, but I volunteered my draft. I told them I was in school but I would volunteer as soon as I was out of school. The next piece of mail I received after I got out of school was my draft,” he said.
“It worked out fine,” he said. “You do what you’re told and support your country. This is what you do. You follow orders. It’s like being married!”
He stays busy with his family and serving in the American Legion, which is about to celebrate their 100th year.
“Other than that, my life is dull,” he said. “I play golf.”
Derrick was born in Indiana and grew up in Wisconsin. After returning from Germany in 1968, his father-in-law, George Norton, purchased the Teton Valley News newspaper in Driggs.
Bird did photography, developing and proofreading. Ron set hot lead lines of type and did advertising or printing.
“We all pitched in and did what had to be done, for it was a family-run newspaper,” he said.
Norton took the paper as far as he could in the decade that he owned it, and sold it when he had a good offer. He and his wife moved to Michigan. Norton ended up passing away 23 years ago and his wife now resides in Rigby. The Derricks stayed in Idaho.
“I was the Teton Valley coroner for a couple of years. I served as a firefighter/EMT. I’m also an ordained minister,” Derrick said.
He worked for Bonneville County as the printing and mail order clerk for 23 years and is now retired.
Bird Derrick received a master’s degree in education and taught at Rigby High School for 21 years. She is also retired.
They have three children and nine grandchildren.
“We’ve been in Idaho for 50 years but we’re still newcomers!” Ron Derrick said.