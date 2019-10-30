Originally the plan was to be a college professor.
Ron Scott, a 1964 graduate of Rigby High School, had received his master’s degree in animal science and poultry nutrition, and he intended to get a Ph.D and teach agriculture.
But the Vietnam War and the draft redirected his plans.
“I always had a dream of being around aircraft and I’d rather be in control of my circumstances than be drafted,” he said.
So he joined the Air Force in 1970. His college degree allowed him to be a commissioned officer, and he had been in reserve officer training for the ROTC while at the University of Idaho. The occupation shift allowed him to be involved in the different facets of aircraft and maintenance.
And after four or five years of serving in the military, he decided to make it his career.
“I enjoyed what I was doing and the places I was going,” he said. “I enjoyed the aircraft, the camaraderie, and most of the everyday job.”
One of his favorite assignments was on the tropical island of Guam. His first temporary duty to Guam was during the Vietnam era and pilots flew bombers from Guam to Vietnam. Scott was the supervisor with B-52s. After a stint back in the United States, working on KC 135s — the equivalent of a Boeing 707 — he and his family went back to Guam for two years, from 1975 to 1976.
“It was fun having Christmas on the beach, reef walking and snorkeling,” he said. “I had young kids and they enjoyed playing on the beach. We endured a few typhoons, but we cleaned up and life went on.”
Another foreign assignment for NATO took him to Turkey where they maintained munitions for the Turkish Air Force.
“The Turkish military we worked with were very nice people,” Scott said. “The Turkish people were open, genuine, friendly and trusting.”
One time he and his wife drove for 100 miles to purchase some Turkish rugs. They spent all of their money, but still wanted more rugs. The vendors told them to take the rugs and just pay them later when the banks were open.
“That really impressed me. They completely trusted us even though we were foreigners,” he said.
He and his family enjoyed sightseeing in Turkey — especially going to cities named in the Bible such as Ephesus, Izmir and Laodicea.
“Some of them were modern cities. Some were ruins,” he said. “They were excavating while we were there. There were lots of ancient ruins around there.”
During that time, he got to spend a month in Norway training with the Norwegian air force.
“They were also a very friendly people,” he said.
Stateside, Scott was stationed at the Mountain Home Air Force Base where he was a maintenance supervisor working on F111As. In his spare time his two sons played baseball and he helped with youth little league. His second time being stationed in Mountain Home, he was the aircraft maintenance advisor.
In San Bernardino, Calif., he was the Air Force’s system safety engineer. He was key in investigating aircraft mishaps and developing and implementing ways to make aircraft safer.
In 1986, he was transferred to Hill Air Force Base as maintenance squadron commander, working on F16 models. In his spare time we worked as a Scoutmaster. One year he was able to take his sons and Scout troop to the National Jamboree. His son and daughter also started playing soccer.
Scott retired in 1990 with the rank of Major. Sadly, his wife Linda passed away from breast cancer around that time. The Scott family returned to Rigby and his two youngest children played soccer for and graduated from Rigby High School. Scott worked in the insurance industry for a while, and then in selling potatoes and brokering trucks.
“I’ve got an appreciation of how hardworking the agriculture industry is,” he said.
He retired from that 10 years ago. Scott remarried almost 12 years ago. He and his wife Gladys are active serving together in the community.
“The military taught me the willingness to serve others,” he said. “I’m out of the military but I serve our community in the VFW, the American Legion and on the board of directors for the senior citizens center.”
He also attends flag raisings, veteran’s assemblies and represents veterans as he rides in parades.
“I feel I still have a responsibility to serve those I served with … I have been really impressed with the way people honor and respect our vets,” he said.