Veteran of the Month: Sandi McLain Moore

It began with a stirring of patriotism in Sandi McLain Moore’s heart during elementary school flag ceremonies.
As she grew older the pull felt stronger. The draw toward the military felt increasingly persistent.
“I always wanted to join the military, but when I was little I thought, ‘That’s crazy. I could never do that.’ In the Jefferson County community, it’s not something you see all the time,” she said.
But she wanted to be a part of something bigger and have a legacy to pass on to her children. Her sister told her she would be doing something amazing and she encouraged her to follow her dreams.
“I love that I’m physically, emotionally and mentally able to do it. Only 1% of the population joins the military and I feel super blessed I am able to. I always wanted to do it,” she said. “I’m the first in my family.”
She enlisted in the Navy four years ago at age 20 and is now active duty as a GM2, which translates to gunner’s mate, petty officer second class.
Although she has been on active duty for three months, it could be another three months before she officially gets stationed.
The Navy alternates between sea duty and shore duty. For the past three years Moore has worked as a reservist.
“Reserve is considered a shore duty so I’m 99% sure I will be stationed on a ship,” she said. “It will be good.”
Moore went to Great Lakes, Ill., near Chicago, for boot camp.
“Every other branch has boot camps all over the country, but for Navy boot camp, everyone goes to the same place,” she said.
She also had another five or six months of training. A lot of her training was like a history class and in all advancement exams, one-third covered history and heritage.
“In the Navy, it’s a big deal,” she said. “If you know history, then you know what we need to do now. It’s pretty cool that they focus on it.”
As gunner’s mate, Moore is in charge of weapons systems on the ship. Training involved shooting, operating torpedoes and taking weapons apart — lots of hands-on training.
They also trained on an indoor ship modeled after an actual destroyer. They ran through different scenarios and emergency battle station sequences to force them to work under stress and intense pressure.
Scenarios were based on incidents that happened during war, such as shaking like a bomb went off, being knee-deep in water and trying to stop a leak or something based on a historical instance, Moore said.
“It’s learning to work together as a team. The only support are those around you,” she said. “And getting us to work under stress and pressure to learn how to function and perform at times of crisis.”
While in the reserves, Moore travelled for monthly drills to Hill Air Force Base.
Throughout her time in the reserves, as a civilian, Moore worked as a dental assistant in Idaho Falls. She also got married a year ago to Justin Moore.
“He’s the biggest support ever. He’s awesome,” she said. “I have a super good support system.”
She acknowledges that being away from spouse and familiy is a sacrifice.
“The hope is the outcome down the road is worth it,” she said.
While awaiting orders, she is at the Navy Operation Support Center at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City. She is processing orders, making sure personnel have all their requirements, handling travel arrangements and other paper work.
“It’s nothing to do with my actual rank but it’s good to have a broader knowledge of my active job,’ she said.
In March, she spent a month at Diego Garcia, a tropical island and British territory in the middle of the Indian Ocean.
“I worked in an armory,” she said. “I loved that. I actually felt like I was really in the military.”
They flew in on a C-17, a huge military plane, without a single luxury. They were sitting on the sides of the plane, just like they show on TV, she said.
She enjoyed working with people from all walks of life and from all over the world.
“Everyone brings such a unique thing to the military,” she said. “That’s one of the great things about the military — especially the Navy — is that it is super diverse.”
She said one of the perks of serving in the military is going outside of the United States. And any day now, she could get her orders and be out of the country again.
“The military is the unknown. It’s scary and unnerving not knowing where I’m going and what I’m getting into,” she said. “It will be good to apply my years of learning and do what I have set out to do.”